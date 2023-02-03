Oswego’s High Dam in somewhat better shape as dispute over high water alarm system halts energy production

OSWEGO – Though the city of Oswego ended its Varick High Dam maintenance contract with Brookfield by mid-July 2021, disputes regarding that maintenance remain to this day forcing the federal government to step in, stop any power generation at the dam, and insist on some sort of compromise agreement that will allow the dam and the river around it to operate safely.
The dispute centers on the dam’s high water alarm system meant to alert nearby fisherman of impending rapidly rising water that in 2010 led to the drowning of two men.
Brookfield, though no longer maintaining the High Dam itself, still has a significant presence on the Oswego River and is responsible for the river’s high water alarm system. They feel, however, that the city of Oswego should share an equal burden in the costs associated with maintaining that system. Oswego feels otherwise. Hence the dispute, and hence the federal government’s concern.
City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter has overseen the monthly maintenance of the High Dam since the city ended its $30,000-a-month contract with Brookfield. I interviewed him recently on the situation that has halted the city’s power production at the dam, costing the city $100,000 in lost revenue for every month the dam’s down. It’s been so since November 2022.
Being shut down since November, that must be quite a cost to the city in lost revenue, I remarked.
“In a typical year,” Hinderliter replied. “What we tried to do, because we saw the shutdown happening, we needed to do some necessary repairs anyway, and so, we’re doing the controls project for instance, and a couple of units needed more attention than an oil change. And so, because we’ve been down, we’ve leveraged that opportunity as much as we can, because they would have to be off anyway and isolated to work on things. So, we focused on Unit 1. That one took us most of that time just to get the bearings in, get the bearings installed. We had to physically take the unit apart and clean it, put it all back together, and now, that’s what we’re waiting to do, to commission it.”
So once you settle with Brookfield, then you’ll get the permission to start up and run?
“Yep,” he said. “When Brookfield operated High Dam for us, they operate most of the operations along the lower Oswego River. So, from a safety-operational standpoint, they knew what they were doing at each of the stations. When we terminated our relationship with them as operators, that introduced a new facet that nobody had really contemplated: how would an independent operator, in the midst of all the others, actually function? So, the FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) at that time stepped in and said, ‘We need you guys to come up with a formal agreement and plan of how you’re going to communicate so you don’t cause what happened in 2010 to happen again.”
What did happen in 2010?
“In 2010, due to operator error, fisherman were killed. That’s how the fisherman-alert system came to be. Brookfield sustained a lot of cost and legal impacts from that incident. So, the federal government and us and Brookfield are very sensitive to that lower part, because if the two aren’t operated properly, you can end up in a pretty bad situation very quickly. And so, from the city’s side, we wanted to make sure that we maintained some sovereignty independence, that we can operate, that we’re not going to just shut off. And from Brookfield’s side, they want to make sure that they can comply with their license, and that we don’t create any problems downstream. A lot of the negotiations were really around how we’re going to communicate, like what’s the process? Just flowcharts, even.”
You mean if something goes wrong?
“Yeah, so when we want to make a flow change,” Hinderliter continued, “we want to turn a generator on, what are we going to do? So, we came up with a flowchart to say, our operator will call the control center, their control center will activate the fishermen-alert system, once the river’s clear, they’ll call us back and say, ‘You have an all clear,’ and we can turn the generator on.”
And now, Brookfield wants the city to share the cost of that alarm system.
“They’re looking for sharing the annual cost of operating that system. We went a lot back and forth on that issue. For me, it was really trying to protect the city’s interest in it, that we aren’t necessarily giving an open checkbook, and that what’s fair is fair. So, we went back and forth, and the agreement that the mayor’s been authorized to sign doesn’t have a dollar value in it. It’s essentially an agreement that’s saying that we’re going to have discussions, but the city recognizes and is open to sharing some costs, as long as they’re equitable, as long as they’re fair. That is the word we were debating. The original said ‘equal,’ and I pushed back at ‘equal’ and said I’m okay with ‘equitable,’ because that makes a little more sense.”
The city says it also provides a fire department that watches over this.
“We do,” said Hinderliter, “and whenever there’s an incident or a rescue, that’s our part in it. And there are dollars associated with that. So, right now, that’s my next project, is to come up with what those dollars look like. I’m working with the police chief and the fire chief to come up with how many average calls do we go to, what’s that annual churning that we have to do, what equipment, how many hours do we spend, and come up with, this is what we already pay. And so, whatever we come to, this is what we already do. The police chief, his department gave me last year all the calls that they had to go down there. Every time they got a call, they head down. So, I have all those calls, and the fire department gave me their list of equipment they have to maintain and their training hours they have to maintain. And I know their staffing levels. Now it’s a matter of putting that into a little estimate of what a typical year would cost the city, just for us on our side of the deal.”
And are there still parts of the hydro works to repair before it’s operating?
“There’s four units,” Hinderliter explained. “Units One and Four are ready to operate. Units Two and Three are in the midst of their upgrades for controls. At the same time, they had mechanical issues we needed to deal with. And so, once Units One and Four get running, we’ll be able to work on Units Two and Three in the new control system to get them fully-operational. Then I can take Unit One off, because Unit Two can produce. They’re twins. And then, the same thing, you take Four off and Three can produce because they flow very similar.”
But until Two and Three are fixed, can One and Four run so that some power will be generated, and some money will come into the city?
“Yep. Hopefully within the next two weeks.”
Once that deal is agreed to.
“Correct.”
So really, this is money that would have been on hold anyway, because you had to make these upgrades?
“To a degree,” said Hinderliter. “We would not be running at 100% no matter what. We entertained and committed to this control project because it needed to happen. The unfortunate thing is One and Four could have been producing this entire time, and they didn’t. So, we would have made half of what we normally make. Unit One, since we had the opportunity, with having to shut it down, we went ahead and brought in an independent inspector who went through it and found a number of issues. So, we said, ‘Well, if we’re going to be off for a period, we didn’t know how long, let’s get Unit One 100%. That’s our most faithful unit. It runs really well. It’s very efficient. And so, we want to take care of that one especially.”
And that should continue for years to come?
“Yep. These bearing last a long time if they’re well-maintained,” he said. “And now, we can start our own maintenance and inspection records that before was baked into Brookfield’s contract with us. But some of the documentation was hard to get our hands on and know exactly what was happening. So now that we’re more intimately involved, we can start to look at preventative maintenance and try to get ahead of those things so there are no surprises.”
And with this downtime, with these repairs, do you feel you wound up with an actual better knowledge and understanding of the works of the thing, so if you need to fix it again…
“Absolutely,” Hinderliter replied. “We brought in some very experienced repair companies, and these companies, hydro’s a very small world, they’ve seen a ton of operations, a ton of generator setups, and they said they’d never seen anything quite like High Dam, because each one is unique in its own way. They’re each purpose-built. You don’t go to a store and buy a generator. They’re all built for a purpose and their site. These were built in the ’20s, and so the generators themselves are…”
In the 1920s?
“Yes. And they were completely rehabbed by the city when we purchased the facility in the ‘90s. So, we’ve gotten a really good run out of them,” Hinderliter concluded. “We’ve given them a really good rehab. And in a couple years, we’ll be up for re-licensing again, and we stand a really good chance. We should get that license without a problem. And that’ll give us another 50 years of operation. Electric rates are high. With the state’s position on renewable energy, the electric demand should triple in the next 10 years. So, that’s just going to drive rates up higher. So, it’s an asset that’s worth something. And the city should do well with it.”
