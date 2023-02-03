Oswego’s High Dam in somewhat better shape as dispute over high water alarm system halts energy production

Oswego’s Varick High Dam power generation building along West First Street on the Oswego River. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

OSWEGO – Though the city of Oswego ended its Varick High Dam maintenance contract with Brookfield by mid-July 2021, disputes regarding that maintenance remain to this day forcing the federal government to step in, stop any power generation at the dam, and insist on some sort of compromise agreement that will allow the dam and the river around it to operate safely.

The dispute centers on the dam’s high water alarm system meant to alert nearby fisherman of impending rapidly rising water that in 2010 led to the drowning of two men.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.