Oswego’s hydroelectric station down to one-quarter power, needs $2 million repair

OSWEGO – The city’s High Dam Hydroelectric Station is down to one-quarter of its electric-generating capability, and over the past four months has lost about $677,500 in income it would have produced, according to figures provided by the city engineer.
Jeffrey Hinderliter reported to the members of the city’s Administrative Services committee March 2, that three of the hydroelectric station’s four generators are now out of service at an approximate cost in lost income of $2,500 per generator per day. Two of the generators have been down since November and one since February.
The city engineer requested the committee recommend the full common council approve $34,620 to hire a Pennsylvania technician to come in “potentially next week to do some repairs on the units now to get them running” until the drier months of July and August when a full, estimated $2 million, repair of the generators’ controller system could begin.
“That’s when we do all our maintenance work on the dam,” Hinderliter said. “That’s when we can do the maintenance work on the generators without affecting profitability.”
By at least getting the station running even temporarily, Hinderliter said, “we’ll be able to capture some of the runoff from now ‘til June, so it’s not going to be a complete loss for us.”
We are now in the midst of what are typically the station’s most profitable months.
“We usually see our best numbers in late fall, October, November, right up to April, May,” Hinderliter said.
The generators have been “inconsistent since at least November,” said Hinderliter, “and that’s hurting our bottom line for that facility” that sits along the west bank of the Oswego River at West First Street and Burden Drive.
“The heart and soul of the generator itself is a fairly simple system,” he said, “and they have a long life. This facility was built in the late 1920s. We took it over in the early ‘90s, and during that time, we overhauled it, and the generators were pulled right out. They were reconstructed top to bottom, all new controllers, all new exciters, everything. The plant was brought up to state of the art in ‘94-’95. Right now, the shortfall is the controller and the exciter side of it, everything that gets the electricity from the generators into the grid. The generators themselves are in great shape. We maintain them regularly. Brookfield (a company specializing in renewable power) maintains them for us. So, the physical generators are in good condition. It’s everything else.
“Part of the issue is that parts are scarce now,” Hinderliter explained to the committee. “GE (General Electric) has decided not to service this equipment any more. They don’t have the ability to do that. For us to get experts in, we have one person in Pennsylvania who has an old, archaic laptop that still has the cable that you plug in to program the units. We’re negotiating with that individual to get here. So, we have a problem with the technology.”
Common Council President and Chairman of the Administrative Services Committee Robert Corradino added, “It’s just a fact of life that technology does improve and you do have to improve and change things up as time goes on.”
Although early estimates to repair the generators’ controller and exciter systems came in at around $2 million, Hinderliter is confident “we’ll definitely earn it back. When all four generators are up and running, we produce 44 million kilowatt hours per year, on average, which generates about $2.4 million per year.” Subtract the station’s substantial expenses, and “in the end, we usually clear over $1 million into the general fund.
“Right now,” he said, “we have a power purchase agreement. We have an agreed price that we sell the power at to National Grid according to the contract that we opened up with them back in the ‘90s. That lets us have predictable money. When that purchase agreement expires (in 2023), we end up going ‘day ahead.’ So, whatever the market is, is what we get paid. That’s going to make it a little more difficult to earn what we’ve been earning because the market fluctuates up and down. Right now, we’re actually getting paid more than what the market value is. So right now, it’s in our favor to get it operational and get it working so that we can earn back much of that, and we should be able to pay that ($2 million) back very quickly.
“It’s a great project,” Hinderliter concluded. “It’s definitely in our interest right now to do this. This is a unique asset to the city, and one that we hope to maintain and keep profitable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.