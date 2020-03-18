Oswego’s mayor delivers state of the city address

OSWEGO – A State of the city, state, or union address can be a veritable laundry list of accomplishments, or it can be an inspirational and aspirational list of goals. One is the past. The other is the future, and all too often, the past wins out.
But Monday night, March 9, in his fifth annual State of the City address, Oswego Mayor William Barlow spoke of the past only sparingly and more as the backdrop to a dynamic vision of a robust, project and improvement-filled coming year.
It is hard to argue with Barlow’s opening statement.
“Our community pride is restored, our potential is being realized, and we are a community on the rise. The last four years have been filled with accomplishments and undeniable progress,” the head of an administration that never seems to stop said, “and it is our responsibility to carry the momentum for another four years.”
If there has been one consistent theme of every administration since Bill Cahill’s in the 1980s, it is waterfront development. And it should come as no surprise that Barlow too sees Oswego’s greatest asset as its greatest potential draw and economic engine and no surprise that he gave it top billing in his address.
“In 2016, we conducted a waterfront feasibility study, interviewing key stakeholders to improve our marina,” Barlow said. “The two biggest complaints were lack of fuel availability and the poor quality of our restroom facilities. This summer, we will replace the existing ticket booth with a full boater access center in our marina, staffed and equipped with kiosks containing information on our community and ADA accessible public bathrooms. We will renovate and expand our existing restrooms, including new shower spaces and full family changing restrooms. We’ve already installed and will be opening a fueling system available to the public boating community. Simultaneously, we’ve secured $12.6 million from the NYS REDI program to make our marina more resilient and less vulnerable to the high lake levels caused by Plan2014. The projects will elevate crucial sections of our marina to prevent future flooding and will add new amenities, bringing more people and more activities to our waterfront area. The International Pier Marina will be transformed from the current gravel driveway parking lot to a pedestrian-friendly, interactive boardwalk that I’m convinced will transform our lakefront and reap endless benefits.”
And in case that’s not enough for the water-loving tourists, boaters, fishermen, and residents, there’s more. Barlow pledged to build “a small boat ramp to accommodate kayakers and others” at East 10 1/2 Street, built by the city’s Department of Public Works.
When Barlow was first elected mayor in 2015 at the age of 25, he was the youngest mayor in the state. And so, just from a youthful perspective, it is not surprising his natural interests would turn to outdoor activities such as those at Wright’s Landing or kayaking on the eastside or renewing the street hockey rink at Shapiro Park. What is surprising though, coming from a man who has admitted he’s not always the easiest person to get along with, who has a reputation for being tough on slum landlords, and who tickets residents who don’t shovel their sidewalks or cut their lawns, are those occasional instances of real compassion and pure human kindness he’s shown. Naming that renovated street hockey rink in memory of a young boy, Jack Bobbett, who died tragically last summer, is something not only a boy who was known for his kindness will be remembered for, but is an act of kindness Barlow will be remembered for too. Maureen Bobbett, Jack’s mother, present at Monday’s address, said the idea was all Barlow’s, and that she, her husband, Ryan, and their daughter, Delaney, “are truly honored and blown away by the kindness Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego have shown to our family.”
Elsewhere, Barlow hopes to continue work on the new downtown Water Street Square Pocket park, adding an interactive mural on the side of a building and working with National Grid to prepare a proposal to bury the power lines over the park and along Water Street.
And the DRI is moving right along.
“Our 12th and final Downtown Revitalization Project located at the former Mid-Town Plaza site, has received final approvals. The $17 million, five story, mixed use project is set for demolition in early summer with construction of the new development commencing immediately after,” Barlow said.
Though Barlow has waged a concentrated war on creeping blight throughout the city, “We still overlook some unsightly issues,” he said, “like plywood being used to board windows and doors of vacant and un-kept buildings. ‘For Rent’ signs continue to be clumsily posted on porch railings, duct taped to windows, and thrown in front yards.” He will introduce legislation “in the coming weeks” to eliminate and prohibit both.
Always an advocate of cleaning up neighborhoods, Barlow said, “We’re allocating $60,000 to purchase 10 new dumpster receptacles to be used in an organized, city-wide, community cleanup program. The concept uses the Department of Public Works to strategically place receptacles in our neighborhoods for short, planned periods of time to allow home owners to place brush, branches and lawn debris to be taken away immediately.”
He will “bring a proposal later this year to reduce the fees for building permits, across the board, by 50%.” And seeing inequities faced by those trying to start out in the plumbing and electrical businesses within the city, Barlow said, “In short order, I’ll introduce a list of changes that will force transparency, consistency and fairness to our plumbing and electrical permitting system by publishing committee meeting minutes, standardizing the examination process and ensuring that when a reputable electrician or plumber wants to do business in our community, they receive fair treatment and a reasonable chance to pass the exam and earn a license.”
Barlow will see to it “that contractors classify employees as employees, rather than independent contractors and treat them accordingly for purposes of minimum wage, insurance coverage and other social security, state and federal income tax withholdings. This change will ensure employees are being paid properly, and are protected, but are also giving back to the community in which they receive the work they’re paid for.” In other words, out-of-state construction workers will be treated fairly and will pay NY state taxes. This change will be initiated and enforced via a proposed amendment to the issuance of building permits. Violators may have their permits pulled.
And last, but certainly not least, Barlow stands by law enforcement and looks to provide it with more resources and tools.
“We will pursue new ways to combat the presence of drugs in our community, battle crime and assist with our code enforcement and late-night disturbance issues,” he said. “Last year, we allocated $90,000 to increase quality of life patrols. I want to double down on those productive patrols by announcing tonight we are establishing a Neighborhood Engagement Team, initially comprised of two officers and effectively making the quality of life patrols full time and permanent. We are applying for a Community Policing Development Grant, requesting funding for two new positions. If the grant funding is secured, the two positions will supplement our Neighborhood Engagement Team personnel along with our personnel assigned to the Drug Task Force. If we don’t secure the grant funding, I will be prepared to fund these two additional positions in my operating budget later this year. I’m immediately asking for more funding for the Oswego Police Department to create a new investigator position to grow our investigative unit so we can get more work done, make progress, and the addition is practically required to comply with New York state’s so-called bail reform laws. I’m calling for more funding to create a secondary K9 Unit for our department, and I want to immediately increase our already sizeable commitment of resources to the Oswego County Drug Task Force by $10,000.”
With that, Barlow closed in typical Barlow style.
“We accomplished a lot in our first term together, but we will not stop, we will not slow down,” he said. “There is no doubt this is a crucial time in our history, and we must take full advantage, make the most of our opportunity and maximize results.
“We have much to be proud of, but much more to do. As always, I close with expressing gratitude to my neighbors for granting me the opportunity to serve my hometown. I pledge to continue to give my best, to do what I believe to be right and to put the citizens of this community, who have weathered the tough times and stuck around, first. They deserve the very best, and the very best they will get. The time for talking is over, the time for action is now, and there are no signs of stopping.
“Thank you very much.”
