OSWEGO — In accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order mandating all municipalities that have police departments reinvent them by April or face losing state aid, Mayor William Barlow and Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady hosted a public forum Wednesday, Dec. 16, presenting their views and progress and seeking input from those in attendance, though they received none.
One of the first things Barlow mentioned in his presentation was that Oswego receives approximately $2 million a year in state aid and ignoring the requirements of the governor’s mandate could jeopardize that money.
As required, Barlow has formed a committee to oversee this reinvention effort. The members of that committee are: District Attorney Gregory Oakes; Dr. Rodmon King, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at SUNY Oswego; Daun Whittaker, director of Victory Transformation; Eric Bresee, executive director of Farnham Family Services; Paul Stewart, executive director of Oswego Renaissance Association; and Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady.
Barlow was adamantly opposed to the idea of and the slogan “Defund the Police,” and said Oswego will not be defunding in any way. Oswego will be investing in its police department. That has already been the case here, as the city has invested $90,000 in police bike patrols, somewhat a part of the mayor’s larger goal of greater community policing including foot patrols throughout the neighborhoods and greater communication between residents and the police.
Barlow readily admitted there is always room for improvement. Therefore, a number of new policies have been introduced. Two proposed improvements presented among the many slides shown throughout the hour stood out.
First, the city intends to diversify its police force.
Second, the city intends to make anti-bias, de-escalation and minimizing use of force training a mandatory part of the police department’s annual training regimen.
Barlow brought up a third potential change, to include mental health professionals somehow within the force or, at least, available to it. There was no deeper discussion of how this would exactly work.
One notable item on the Police Department’s Plan to Improve was developing the HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Program Education) initiative, a city partnership with Oswego County Opportunities, the Department of Social Services, Victory Transformation, and the Salvation Army to make a concerted effort to connect those most in need, providing information on available resources (new warming shelter, food availability). There was no additional information as to whether those present available resources would be expanded.
Perhaps not so much on the policing side of things but more on the criminal justice side, the city has proposed partnering with District Attorney Greg Oakes on the “Handle with Care” program promoting safe and supportive schools by helping children cope with and heal from traumatic events. This program could have long-lasting, future benefits. But it was unclear exactly how the police fit into this.
Another interesting complaint mentioned to do with police reform, is the strict civil service testing requirements that often force departments to hire the better test taker rather than the better potential police officer. That may be a tough one to change. Nevertheless, Barlow pledged to do his best to diversify the Oswego Police Department.
Although no member of the public spoke during this forum, the public still has an opportunity to be heard. The public comment period established for this reinvention process extends to Dec. 31.
To comment, go to the city’s website at www.oswegony.org, click on the contact link, and there you will find a comment form you can submit with your comments.
By Jan. 4, the plan will be submitted to the Administrative Services Committee for its approval.
On Jan. 25, the public will have its last chance to comment during a public hearing prior to that night’s meeting of the Common Council which will vote on the plan at that time. On Feb. 1, the plan will be submitted to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.