Oswego’s mayor takes on Port Authority over blocking view of lighthouse

OSWEGO – In a city built on a teeming river and a vast Great Lake, whose history, whose economy, whose very cultural identity is inextricably tied to those two bodies of water, is it any wonder that water and the land that comprises its shores are universally treasured emotionally, environmentally, and economically, and that one man’s dream for its development may be another man’s nightmare?
That inherent conflict exploded into a firestorm of protest, threats, and counter-attacks this past week as Mayor William Barlow took on New York state’s Port of Oswego Authority over a grain storage building under construction that will completely block the view of the city’s historic lighthouse from East First Street, the northernmost point of State Route 481.
“The destruction of the Oswego viewshed by the Oswego Port Authority is an unnecessary, ignorant and irresponsible act that was not properly presented to the city of Oswego and was developed without adequate public comment, opinion or feedback,” Barlow wrote in a June 30 statement. “The Oswego Port Authority has erected an oversized building in an inappropriate location, extracting precious value from nearby assets and risking the immeasurable progress our community has made the last few years. While this sort of insensitivity by the Oswego Port Authority is not a new problem for our community, this latest development is the worst decision to date. My administration will be considering all avenues in the coming days, including a temporary restraining order or injunction, to address this man-made catastrophe by an oblivious, so-called ‘community partner’.”
In a little under two hours, Port Executive Director William Scriber shot back with a statement of his own.
“The construction and plans for our new grain storage building have been public for more than a year and the Port of Oswego Authority has been entirely transparent in sharing its plans,” Scriber wrote.
“The state DOT (Department of Transportation) announced this project more than a year ago, and the Mayor of Oswego was briefed on the project in February 2019,” he continued. “In a November 2019 press release from the state on the port’s expansion project, the mayor was quoted: ‘I’m thrilled to see Governor Cuomo and the State of New York place such a focus and make a sizeable investment in the Port of Oswego. The Port of Oswego is a major economic driver to the Oswego community and this investment will ensure continued growth and expansion in the future.’
“As a state authority we went through all legal channels and posted information on this and other projects on our website and our social media in advance.
“Oswego is the Port City,” Scriber concluded. “The city is here because the Port was here. Our success is the city’s success and the region’s success.”
Not one known to back down, Barlow responded to Scriber’s statement in an interview two hours later.
“To the surprise of just about everybody in town,” he began, “there’s this enormous building being built right smack-dab in the middle of the eastside viewshed for the city and blocking the view of the lighthouse and obstructing the view from the fort of just about everything. I think it just goes to show how out of touch and oblivious the Port is when they’re making decisions to what’s going on around them. I really think this is a huge step in the wrong direction and had they gone through the proper public approval process and the local approval process, a lot of the issues that we’re now going to deal with with this building being built would have been hashed out, and the public would have had a chance to offer their ideas, concerns and feedback on such a big building going in this location.
“The Port Authority owns almost all of the eastside’s waterfront property,” Barlow continued. “I’m curious to know why this specific location, blocking the lighthouse, obstructing the view from Fort Ontario, blocking the view from the Seaway Trail, blocking the view from two major hospitality locations, was the choice location. They own so much property. I just find it hard to believe this was the one and only choice.
“The Port often brags about not having to go through the local public approval process, and I think this is an example of why, because they know that a lot of the ideas and a lot of the things they do would not have public support and would not otherwise make it through the local approval process. But they go ahead and do it anyway and then ignore the cry after the fact. And I think that’s wrong.
“I saw Scriber’s response,” Barlow said. “I think it’s very disingenuous from beginning to end. He talks about the mayor of Oswego being briefed on the project in February of 2015. The project I was briefed on was not this specific building, it was the Port’s Comprehensive Plan, which was a 30,000-foot summary of their Comprehensive Plan and multiple buildings and multiple ideas that they had at that time. And the November 2019 press release? Of course I’m thrilled to see Gov. Cuomo and the state of New York invest in the city of Oswego and the Port of Oswego. Of course the Port is a major economic driver to our community. What I don’t support is when the Port uses the investment they got from New York state and uses it as a detriment to the rest of the community. In concept, I support and am happy to see the Port grow and expand. But they have to do it the right way. And the right way is getting the public’s input, working with community stakeholders, including local government every step of the way and doing it the same way city government does and the same way county government does and the same way a whole lot of other stakeholders do.
“And then finally, you’ll see at the very bottom of his statement, ‘The city is here because the Port was here.’ And I think this gives a glimpse into his thinking and the Port’s mentality. First, chronologically speaking, the city was here long before the Port was ever thought of. Second, I’d like to think the city is here as a community comprised of several community partners, including the city of Oswego, SUNY Oswego, county government, the school district, our major employers, our residents, our organizations like Fort Ontario and Safe Haven. We’re not here, the world doesn’t revolve around the Port. We’re not here because of the Port. But, that sort of thinking, and that statement I think really shines a light, and gives you a sneak preview into their mentality and mindset at the Port. And when you have that mentality and mindset that you’re above everybody else, things like this happen and will continue to happen. The project they’re doing now is not a benefit in any way to the Oswego community. It’s planting a huge building that will extract precious value from many, many local assets. And that’s a shame.
“I think they really need to think about the project before they go any further,” Barlow said. “I think they need to reconsider the entire comprehensive strategy if this is the sort of decision they’re going to be making. I think their leadership is way off base, and maybe they need to look at new leadership, because the decisions coming out of the Port right now are hurting the rest of the community.
“We have a lot going on along our waterfront, a lot of positive things that I think have the overwhelming support of the public, unlike the Port’s projects. They should work with us, but again, they say that in one breath, but if I called over there right now, they’d say they aren’t subject to the local approval process. So, it’s easy to get confused when you’re dealing with the Port because I don’t think they know what they’re doing all the time. But if they ignore us the rest of the way, we could very well have a problem just like this, and that’s what I hope to avoid.”
Barlow has said he may consider pursuing an injunction against the construction of the Port’s new granary.
“Well, I’m thinking about it,” he responded. “I’m going to talk to a few different outside lawyers and get their take on it and ultimately decide what we want the end goal to be. Again, I think it’s a shame it comes like this. I try not to be a litigious person, but it’s just such a disgrace to the rest of the progress and the development we’ve made all around the city. It’s a slap in the face to business owners. It’s a slap in the face to residents. It’s a slap in the face to our historical assets, Safe Haven, Fort Ontario, the Arts Association, the Players. It’s a huge step backwards, and I feel that I’m obligated to, at a minimum, speak out. I’m going to consider the next move, but I’m not afraid to do anything. If I think an injunction will be helpful, I’m going to do it.
“I want to make clear,” he stated, “the city did not approve this project. They (the Port) didn’t go through the approval process at all. I do agree with the concept of investing and growing the Port, but not to the detriment of everybody else in the city.
“They didn’t go through the process most other projects go through because I think they’d find they would have had these issues pop up with the viewshed. I’m not surprised the public and city government were left out in the dark. I think if we weren’t, they knew we wouldn’t have approved of it.”
Barlow concluded with this observation:
“I haven’t heard one person that said (of the grain storage building) ‘That’s gonna look really nice.’”
Contacted for further comment, William Scriber responded, “We stand by our statement and are not commenting further at this time.” But by Tuesday morning, July 6, the Port released the following indicating a possible re-thinking of their plans.
“The board of the Port of Oswego Authority held a meeting today (July 6) with site engineers and contractors to respond to public reaction to reduced visibility of the Oswego lighthouse from E. First St. affected by the construction of a new warehouse at the Port,” the statement began.
“The board authorized a delay in construction to confer with site engineers to evaluate what options may exist to possibly modify the existing warehouse plan.
“The review will take into account the feasibility and cost of possible modifications, while adhering to the priorities of ship accessibility, the capacity to meet customers’ needs, and maintain Port revenue. Ultimately, the Port has to maintain its commercial viability.
“The board’s decision on when to resume construction, following the review of all options for potential modification, is expected by week’s end.”
