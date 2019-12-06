OSWEGO – An unforeseen problem in the reconstruction of Munn Street in Oswego’s seventh ward forced the Common Council to approve the installation of a 100- foot by four-foot high block retaining wall at an additional cost of $26,145 at its Nov. 25 meeting, bringing the total cost of this street improvement to $700,596.
According to paperwork submitted by the project’s contractor, W. D. Malone Trucking and Excavating, Inc. of Hannibal, “the elevation and alignment of existing underground utilities makes grading adjacent to the new pavement unfeasible.” The company expects the installation of a new retaining wall will allow the project to be completed.
This is exactly the sort of unforeseen additional expense that may be avoided in future projects now that the city has hired its own licensed City Engineer, according to both Seventh Ward Councilor Robert Corradino and Mayor William Barlow. Both men had nothing but praise for 35-year-old Jeffrey Hinderliter who officially took on the role of City Engineer Nov. 18.
Barlow said the search for a licensed City Engineer had been going on for some months with no actionable results. Hinderliter applied sometime in July, and with his experience at the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of State, was just what Barlow was looking for.
Both the mayor and Councilor Corradino spoke of the considerable advantages and expected savings an in-house City Engineer brings to future projects as the city takes on more of the design and construction work it has outsourced for at least the past four years since the retirement of longtime City Engineer Anthony Leotta.
In other business, the council authorized Mayor Barlow to enter into an agreement with Valley Locksmith of Fulton to provide locksmith services for the maintenance of the city’s locks. The company has been working with the city for at least the past four years and is the only company entrusted with all the city’s lock’s security codes.
In another matter, the council accepted the donation of a memorial bench from David Henderson in memory of his parents, Spencer and Marie Henderson. Apparently, according to Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill, there is an over-abundance of such benches at Breitbeck Park, and therefore, this bench will be placed elsewhere, to be determined by Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Kells and David Henderson.
And finally, the mayor read out a proclamation declaring Nov. 14 through Dec. 24 “Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Fund Drive Season, and encourages all citizens to support the very dedicated people of the Salvation Army in this very worthy cause.”
