OSWEGO – Phillip Cady never expected this. After 16 years as a state trooper, he’d settled into the world of Syracuse University law enforcement, a year-and-a-half experience he expects will now serve him and the Oswego community well as its 21st Chief of Police starting later in January upon the retirement of Police Chief Tory DeCaire.
“I wasn’t really expecting it. It wasn’t on my radar. But given the opportunity to come back and serve my community, I jumped at the chance,” Cady said.
He had nothing but praise for the present Oswego Police Department and its present chief.
“I think they’re in great shape,” he said. “Tory’s an excellent chief. He’s a great administrator. I’m not concerned that there are any issues at all.”
He expects the transition into his new role to be “seamless.”
“I’ve already had discussions with Chief DeCaire,” he said. “I plan on shadowing him for a few shifts in January before he leaves, so I can kind of get a general idea of his daily routine, and I’ll take it from there.
“I have to get my feet on the ground. My first chance to get there I’m going to have to read through all the policies and procedures, see if there’s anything that needs to be tweaked, which I’m sure there probably isn’t, but that’ll be the first thing that I have to tackle, and then obviously the mayor’s concerned about drug issues in the city and community policing aspects, so those are the first subjects that I’ll have to tackle when I take over.”
On community policing, Cady said he hopes “to meet with all the neighborhood groups, any community groups that are interested in meeting with me, just to see what their concerns are and how we can better integrate the police department with the community.”
More foot patrols are “something I’d like to look at. I don’t want to harken back to when I was there (18 years ago), but we used to have quote unquote a ‘beat officer,’ somebody that would walk the downtown beat, check in with the store owners. I don’t know if that’s feasible with manpower, but it’s something that’ll be looked at. I’d also like to look at enhancing the bike patrol. I think that’s a valuable tool, especially at events, working in neighborhoods, is definitely something I’m going to look at.”
Compared to the Oswego Police Department he was part of, the number of police on the force is about the same, but “I’m gonna be going into a department that’s much younger age-wise and experience-wise. The three years that I was in the department, there were many officers that had around 20 or more than 20 years on. The department now is very young. In the 80s there was a big manning push, so you had large numbers that were hired, so then you large amounts of retirements in the mid-2000s and so, you have younger departments everywhere, even where I came from in the state police, it’s a very young agency.”
Only a couple of the Oswego force remain that Cady worked with, so he’ll be introducing himself to most of the officers for the first time.
“I plan on meeting with each shift individually when I first start and then as time permits, I’ll meet with all the officers individually. It’s a large agency per se, but it’s small enough that I’ll be able to meet with everybody individually.”
Cady said overall the moral of the department is very good.
Working in Public Safety at Syracuse University was “a different spin on law enforcement,” Cady said, “but I’ve enjoyed my time there, got to learn a lot, saw things from a different angle, which I think will help. Some of the issues in the city are perceived to be with college students, so I think having that perspective will be helpful also in dealing with stuff like that and working with the university on problems. I think it’ll be helpful for me to bridge the gap having had that experience in the university setting. I kind of have a different perspective on it and I’ve seen it from both sides now, so I think it’ll be helpful moving forward.”
At SU, Cady participated in emergency management tasks such as active shooter drills and planning for active assailant incidents, emergencies he feels the Oswego Police and Fire departments are also well-prepared for.
And then there’s the problem of drugs. “It’s going to take community partnership, working with neighborhood groups, working with Code Enforcement, working with all different city agencies, partnering with the county Drug Task Force or the State Police Narcotics Team,” he said. “It’s going to take a full effort. We’re not any different than any other community. Funds are limited. Manpower’s limited. So, it’s going to take an aggressive team effort to work on that issue. Everybody has a common goal. It’s just a matter of working together and sharing intelligence and sharing information and getting to the root of the problem.”
Cady has been a resident of Oswego since 1996. He lives here with his wife and three children, is a graduate of Oswego High School, received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego, where he was a public justice major, and is currently working on his master’s degree in public administration at Syracuse University.
Phil Cady has a lot going on in his life right now. But what was most on his mind the morning we spoke? It was his son’s 16th birthday. And what were they doing? Going to the DMV to take his driver’s permit test.
“I don’t know if I’m ready for all this stuff,” Cady said jokingly. And I think there’s a lot of truth to that. Cady’s life experience has prepared him to lead a city’s police force. But nothing prepares you to teach your child to drive. Somehow I think he’ll do just fine.
