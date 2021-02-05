OSWEGO – It’s said that all things come to those who wait. Well, it’s been 20 years of flooded basements and raw sewage backing up onto their yards, but the residents of the Hillside-Utica Street neighborhood’s wait may finally be coming to an end.
The city’s Administrative Services committee, Monday night, Feb. 1, unanimously passed a resolution authorizing City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter “to develop the necessary bid documents to be used to consider future repairs, rehabilitation, relocation, and/or upgrades in response to the frequent flooding of the Storm Sewer System known as Gardenier Creek.”
Mayor William Barlow noted the neighborhood, nearby the school district’s new football field, “long ago was designated a FEMA flood plain and has had flooding issues ever since that designation back in the 1970s.”
The sewer system, he said, is basically, “two large, twin pipes that run underneath this area that drain the entire upper half of the fifth ward, seventh ward, and even beyond, ultimately ending up in Lake Ontario. It’s a storm water system. Some of the capacity of the pipes has been compromised from the sand and silt that compiles up into these drains that limit the amount of water that can go through them. We also know that a big factor contributing to this issue is the higher-than-average lake levels.”
Barlow explained that if the lake level is higher than the level of the sewer’s discharge pipe, it hinders that discharge. However, he added, the area is a flood plain and “you’re always going to have flooding issues there, you always have.”
Monday night’s resolution is basically, according to the mayor, “authorizing the city engineer to do his own study and come up with what the job would look like and come up with some different options for the council and the pubic to consider. It could be as simple as cleaning out the drain pipes, and depending on how resolved you want the issue, it could be redesigning the entire massive system. It’s obviously going to be an enormous cost. This will require some sort of granting component.”
Depending on the method chosen, Barlow said, this could be a multi-million-dollar project.
The Gardinier Creek neighborhoods lie in Councilor John Gosek’s fifth ward, and he has been doggedly fighting for some help for his constituents and a resolution to a problem that really goes all the way back to the 1980s, a problem that, as he said, has been kicked down the road until now.
Two residents of the troubled area spoke to the committee, but first, Gosek read a letter from a resident of 205 W. Albany St. who couldn’t attend Monday night’s meeting. The resident and his wife built their home in 1976, two years before the designation of the area as a flood plain in 1978.
The letter noted in 2019, especially due to rising lake water levels, the entire area backed up, resulting in a deep flood across Utica Street, from which a nearly-submerged pickup truck had to be rescued, and effluent spilled out of manholes, the effects of which were later found to include E.coli coliform bacteria.
“This is not only a safety issue,” the resident wrote, “but a considerable health issue, as every resident along with the sports field and the school district were exposed to these bacteria. Would you want your children and grandchildren playing on these fields?”
Two residents who were able to attend the meeting then spoke. The first, a resident of 214 W. Utica St. said, “The water issue there has gotten progressively worse over the last couple years. 2019 the flood was absolutely ridiculous down there. Basement flooded with three feet of water. You can’t really have kids down there playing in the yards after this. There’s tampons and maxi pads and applicators all over the ground when this happens. There’s other things that come out of the sewer system down there that’s been kind of brushed aside. I’ve seen some horrific things in front of my mother-in-law’s house. Needles coming out of the sanitary system. It’s mixed. It’s ridiculous. This issue with the school district building down there and changing the level of the land, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve asked the city engineer the same thing, and he doesn’t really know either. They don’t really know what’s going to happen until it happens. I’m also a real estate agent. This is hurting us financially. Every time this happens, we have to clean up the yard. I still have stuff laying around, wood I can’t even use because it was in raw sewage. I’m asking you as a citizen, as a taxpayer, please understand what we are going through down there, and to consider progressing with this plan, because if not, we really don’t have anything to go back to.”
The second speaker, a resident of 192 W. Albany St. then said, “The biggest problem is their (the elderly neighbors) kids are inheriting this mess now. We’ve been down there 40 years, and I’ve witnessed numerous times, raw sewage in my basement coming up. I’ve asked the city for help over the years, and they just keep refusing and refusing. I’ll just hope tonight maybe we can get something done because I think it’s well overdue.”
City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter then provided some history and context to the issue.
“Our local law states that they (the school district) cannot cause that flood plain elevation to change a foot or more,” he said. “The change has to be one foot or less. They did their analysis initially and showed a 1.2 inch difference in the flood plain, which from an engineering perspective, is nothing, zero. Next, the school district actually has to complete another model survey, and at their cost of over $40,000, amend the FEMA map to re-do that entire flood plain due to their changes. And once we see the actual impact of what’s occurred, further action can then occur. These are the requirements the city has placed on the school district in order for them to even consider this project. This is a big problem, one that probably extends beyond my office’s capabilities right now. But this is a solid first step to try to correct the problem by knowing what’s going on.”
After the meeting, Fifth Ward Councilor John Gosek spoke further on the issue.
He said that in 2000, it was estimated that to clean out the sewer pipe would cost about $700,000. Now it’ll be a multi-million-dollar project. He feels that in the past, the projects that were undertaken, “had a little more selling value to the city.
“They’ve been talking about this issue for half my lifetime,” Gosek said. “The residents have been adamant about it, and they contact me repeatedly. I brought this to the attention of the city engineer, and we finally got enough traction to bring it up here tonight. It’s been about a year-and-a-half in the making to get it here.
“We’ve looked at many different angles to approach this,” Gosek continued, “but the problem’s been compounded. Number one, if the pipe has been there since the ‘30s and was inundated and hasn’t been cleaned since the ‘80s, that would be enough of a problem as it is, but you have all the increased development that’s added in, you have the lines that are crossing through and connecting to it, plus the sewage problem, that wasn’t part of the separation project, so, the reality is there are probably some sanitary sewers that are also connected to it. So, when you’ve got all those things added in together, that’s why it really is a mess. The original capacity of that pipe was never intended to take so much in. So, that’s part of the problem, and it’s only been compounded. This resolution tonight is good for the people. At least they’re getting heard.”
Gosek mentioned there might be a Phase 4 added onto the recently-completed three-phase multi-year, mandated sewer separation project and that the future work on the flood plain in the Hillside-Utica Street area might be able to be tacked onto that Phase 4.
“This is getting the ball rolling, and hopefully there’s some relief in the near future,” he said.
The last he heard, there was three to four feet of silt clogging up that pipe, “and that was 20 years ago. We really do need the study done so we can get to the bottom of this. The city has an obligation to maintain its infrastructure.”
And then he added this interesting tidbit: “From what we understand,” he said, “the last time this flooded, people had fish from the lake in their yards.”
Gosek has taken his constituents’ problems to heart.
“Unfortunately, they couldn’t get anyone to listen over the years, so I’ve made it a top priority the last couple years,” he said. “The people aren’t exaggerating. I think they have legitimate concerns about their safety and their health. Hopefully the city can find some ways to improve the quality of life for them by addressing the problem. I’m hoping they will.”
