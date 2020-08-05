OSWEGO — Catarina Burke of the Oswego State women’s track and field team garnered All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Burke, who qualified for NCAA Division III indoor track championships and established a new Lakers record in the high jump (1.68 meters) as a senior, met several academic and athletic criteria to accrue the recognition.
To qualify, athletes must have maintained a minimum of 3.30 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, and finish the indoor season among the top 50 individuals or as a member of a top-35 relay team on the TFRRS, or accepted into the indoor national championship.
Burke also helped contribute to the Oswego State women’s indoor track and field team being selected for the All-Academic Award by the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Lakers, coached by Jacob Smith, were one of 209 teams nationally to earn the distinction and one of four within the SUNYAC Conference. To qualify, teams must exceed a combined cumulative GPA of 3.1. Oswego was credited with a team GPA of 3.21.
VOLLEYBALL RECEIVES AVCA
ACADEMIC AWARD
The Oswego State volleyball team was presented the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award after posting the highest combined GPA in coach J.J. O’Connell’s eight-year tenure.
The 16 members of the Lakers finished with a 3.43 cumulative GPA among its 16 members, surpassing the required threshold of 3.30 for the second time in three years.
Oswego State finished 20-10 this past year with its sixth SUNYAC postseason appearance in eight seasons. Senior Lauren Fie had previously been named the SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year for volleyball.
THREE LAKERS TO NABC HONORS COURT
The Oswego State men’s basketball team was represented by a trio of players on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which recognizes basketball and academic achievements.
Seniors Tim Marshall, Brandon Gartland, and junior Liam Sanborn each received the honors. To qualify, candidates must be a senior or junior matriculated at least one year at their current institution, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher at the end of the academic year, and play for an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA school with a NABC member coach.
Marshall and Gartland also garnered the award the previous year, along with graduated teammate Quinn Carey, to mark the second straight season with three representatives for Lakers coach Jason Leone.
