Oswego State athletes receive honors

OSWEGO — Sean Paul Owen of the Oswego State men’s golf team was selected as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar for the second straight year.
Owen, who became the first in program history to receive the honor last year, was one of 121 NCAA Division III golfers in the nation to garner this year’s award, which was announced earlier this month.
To qualify, each golfer must participate in at least half of his team’s competitive rounds, possess a season stroke-average under 79, and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher.
The Horseheads native was named the Empire 8 Player of the Year following his senior season this past spring, and he won the E8 Conference Championship by firing the second lowest four-round score in tournament history (292). Owen’s efforts also helped the Lakers finish second in the conference standings for its best showing in its three years with the league.
Owen was also named to the All Mid-Atlantic Region Team and finished his collegiate career with a 3.88 GPA in finance.
The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association recently announced its Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll, and four Oswego State players were recognized among the 653 honorees.
Oswego’s representatives consisted of juniors Mikala Fredette, Kassidy Myers, Elianna Sanchez, and senior Teresa Shattuck.
The honor roll consists of juniors, seniors, and graduate students with a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.
