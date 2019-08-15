Oswego State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2019 to be inducted

OSWEGO — The Oswego State Athletics Hall of Fame recently unveiled the five members for the Class of 2019 that be inducted during homecoming weekend on Oct. 5 during an on-campus banquet at Sheldon Hall.
The new inductees are Gary Bartemus (1976, swimming/diving); Erin Hanlon (2003, women’s volleyball); Mark Howard (1984, wrestling); Tom McFall (1990, men’s ice hockey); and Susan McWilliams (2004, women’s cross country).
Bartemus became Oswego’s first All-American diver in 1975, earning the honors at the three-meter board.
Hanlon is still the Lakers’ only All-American in volleyball, garnering honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2003.
Hanlon was also named All-NY Region First Team in 2002 and 2003, and still holds program records for best career (.326) and single-season (.371) hitting percentage, along with the most single-season kills (612). The Fulton product recorded 1,168 kills in just two seasons at Oswego, which ranks second on the career list.
Howard will join his father, legendary Oswego wrestling coach Jim Howard, in the Hall of Fame after transferring to Oswego from Division I North Carolina State to wrestle for his dad. Mark Howard qualified for the NCAA Championships in each of his two seasons for the Lakers, and garnered All-American honors at 134 pounds as a junior.
McFall ranks as the highest-scoring defenseman in Oswego men’s hockey history (21 goals and 118 assists), and ranks eighth among all Oswego players in career assists.
McWilliams became third cross country runner at Oswego, and first from the women’s team, to garner All-American status in 2003. She qualified for the NCAA Championship meet in each of her four seasons with the program, and finished 30th in the field of 200 as a senior.
