Oswego State athletics release schedules

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving teams each recently released their schedules for the upcoming season.
The men’s basketball team, which is coming off a 24-6 campaign and reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in coach Jason Leone’s eighth season at the helm last year, will open the season on Nov. 15 against Ithaca as part of the Elmira Tip Off Tournament. The Lakers’ first home game is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 against Fredonia, and SUNYAC Tournament play is slated to begin on Feb. 25.
The women’s basketball team will tip off its season on Nov. 12 with a nonconference game at Hilbert, and is scheduled to host the Max Ziel Women’s Basketball Tournament on Nov. 15-16. The Lakers (2-23 overall last year) will host University of Wisconsin Superior at 7:30 p.m. to begin the tournament, and will face either Clarkson or Morrisville the following day.
The Oswego State wrestling season will begin on Nov. 1 at the Ithaca College Invitational, and the Lakers will host the state college championships for the first time in 11 years on Nov. 24 at Max Ziel Gym.
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host RIT at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 to open their respective seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.