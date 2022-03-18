Oswego State men’s basketball falls in Sweet 16

The 17th-ranked Oswego State men’s basketball team ended its season by falling to No. 2 Marietta in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Devin Green scored 22 points for the Lakers, but the host Pioneers pulled out the 89-81 victory March 11 at Ban Johnson Arena in Marietta, Ohio.
Green made 5-of-10 from behind the 3-point arc, including a go-ahead bucket from deep with seven minutes and 40 seconds left, but Oswego was unable to maintain momentum down the stretch.
Jeremiah Sparks and Ahkee Anderson added 19 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lakers.
Oswego finished 27-3 overall to establish a new program wins record and reach its third Sweet 16 in the last six years.
The Lakers won the SUNYAC regular-season and playoff titles to reach sixth NCAA appearance in Jason Leone’s 10 seasons as head coach.
