Oswego State Men’s hockey to play outdoor game next season

The Oswego State University men’s ice hockey team will play an outdoor game against Utica College at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2021, at Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, according to a recent report by uscho.com. The Lakers’ official team Twitter account confirmed the news last week.
The outdoor matchup is part of a weekend event that will also feature a game between the Utica Comets and Syracuse Crunch pro hockey teams on Feb. 13.
The Lakers and Pioneers hold the NCAA Division III men’s ice hockey attendance record at 7,047 from their 2014 matchup in the Frozen Dome Classic at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, and according to the uscho.com report, roughly 16,000 seats are expected to be made available at the venue in Rome.
The Lakers (15-9-1 overall, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) won four straight games to end the regular season and secured the No. 2 seed for the SUNYAC Tournament. Coach Ed Gosek’s squad will host a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Marano Campus Center Arena.
