Oswego State men’s ice hockey team opener Nov. 1

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team will open the upcoming season by hosting SUNY Cortland at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Marano Campus Center, according to the schedule recently released by the program.
The Lakers will also host a pair of 7 p.m. exhibition games — Oct. 19 against Carleton Place and Oct. 26 against Nazareth College — prior to its regular-season opener.
Oswego, which finished 19-7-2 overall and 11-4-1 in the SUNYAC before falling in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament under coach Ed Gosek last year, will host Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the first matchup of the year between the longtime SUNYAC rivals. The regular-season series will be completed on Jan. 31 at Plattsburgh.
Oswego will play at Geneseo in a rematch of last year’s SUNYAC championship game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 in another highly-anticipated clash, and the Lakers will host the Black Knights at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The Pathfinder Bank Oswego State Hockey Classic is slated for Jan. 3-4 at the Marano Campus Center. The Lakers will host Saint Mary’s (Minn.) on Jan. 3 following the other semifinal between Williams and New England. The championship and consolation games will be played the following night.
The 2020 SUNYAC Championship Tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 at the home site of the top seed, and NCAA Division III Tournament first round action will begin on March 14.
For information on season and single-game ticket availability, contact the Oswego State box office (tickets@oswego.edu or 315-312-3073).
The Oswego State women’s volleyball team and women’s tennis teams also recently released their respective schedules for the upcoming season.
The volleyball team will open with a series of road matches, beginning Aug. 30 at Cobleskill, and home opener is slated for 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 against Utica as part of the Oswego State Invitational.
The women’s tennis team will open on the road Aug. 31 at Hartwick, and host Sage at a time to be determined on Sept. 7 in its first home match of the season.
