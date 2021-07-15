Oswego State names Wendy McManus new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

OSWEGO — Wendy McManus was named the new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for Oswego State University on July 9.
McManus, who will officially begin her role on Aug. 1, most recently worked as the athletics director at Elmhurst University in Illinois and possesses more than 17 years of administrative and coaching experience.
“I am honored and excited about joining the Oswego team and eager to contribute to this exceptional athletic program,” McManus stated in a press release. “I look forward to playing a vital role in transforming students’ lives, mentoring coaches, and working with faculty, staff and administrators in alignment with SUNY Oswego’s mission and values.”
McManus oversaw 20 varsity sports consisting of roughly 500 athletes, and a staff of 80 employees at NCAA Division III Elmhurst of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. She was credited with spearheading facility improvements and developing corporate sponsorships.
McManus previously worked as associate director of athletics for internal operations and senior woman administrator at Minot State University in North Dakota, associate director of athletics for NCAA compliance and student welfare at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, and at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
She was also the senior woman administrator and head volleyball coach at Texas A&M International University and began as the head volleyball coach and sports information director at the University of Southwest in New Mexico.
“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in intercollegiate athletics that will further strengthen SUNY Oswego’s intercollegiate athletics program,” said Dr. Mary Toale, acting Vice President for Student Affairs at Oswego, through a press release. “Her direct approach and commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes will contribute profoundly to our community.”
McManus is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics and serves as a mentor for Women Leaders in College Sports.
She studied psychology for a Bachelor of Science from Chicago State University and graduated from Concordia University-Irvine with a Master of Arts in coaching and athletic administration.
“She possesses a proven track record in maximizing the student-athlete experience and developing, leading and motivating successful and highly competitive athletic programs,” SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley stated in the press release.
Over the past year, Oswego athletics has been guided by interim director Dan Kane, and previously Eric Summers in the same role following the retirement of Sue Viscomi from the position after the 2019-20 school year.
