OSWEGO — Schedules for the Oswego State University fall sports teams were recently released.
The women’s soccer team will play the first home game of the fall season when it hosts the University of Rochester at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Laker Turf Stadium, while the men’s soccer, women’s field hockey, and men’s and women’s cross country will begin their respective seasons on the road that weekend.
The women’s soccer team will also host Houghton at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 to cap off a weekend doubleheader to begin its 17-game regular season. The Lakers finished 6-8-3 overall and 2-5-2 in the SUNYAC last season, the 12th year under head coach Brian McGrane.
The men’s soccer team will open the 17-game regular season at 6 p.m. in Aug. 30 with a nonconference game at Morrisville, and its home opener is slated for 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 against Rochester Institute of Technology. The Lakers — coached by Dan Kane — finished 6-7-2 overall last year and went 3-5-1 in the SUNYAC.
The first round of the postseason SUNYAC tournament for both men’s and women’s soccer is slated for Nov. 2 and each will consist of the top six teams in the conference.
The women’s field hockey team will open the season with a nonconference game at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Houghton before returning to Laker Turf Stadium for its home opener against Elmira at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4. The SUNYAC Championship Tournament semifinals are slated for Nov. 6. The field hockey squad finished 6-10 overall and 2-4 in the SUNYAC last year under head coach Heather Moore.
The men’s and women’s cross country teams are each scheduled for five regular-season invitationals, beginning at Fredonia on Aug. 31. The Lakers host meet is scheduled for Sept. 7 on the Oswego State campus, while the Pre-SUNYAC Invitational (Sept. 14) and the SUNYAC Championships (Nov. 2) will be hosted by New Paltz.
