OSWEGO — The upcoming Oswego State “Whiteout Weekend,” promises to offer a glimpse into what was recently declared as the best game-day atmosphere in all of college men’s ice hockey.
The Lakers are scheduled to host the Potsdam Bears at 7 tonight and the Plattsburgh Cardinals at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena to renew the annual tradition of fans wearing white while packing the stands for the pair of SUNYAC rivalry matchups.
The always-anticipated outing was missed last year when the season was called off due to COVID-19 concerns and was last held in November 2019. Classes aren’t set to begin until Monday on campus, but Oswego State coach Ed Gosek was hopeful of a strong turnout among the students and community.
“It’s always a good rivalry weekend and we hope it’s the same way this year that people will come out and support the team, get through all the health issues that are going on right now and just enjoy a good weekend at the rink, and in return, we hope our guys will bring their ‘A’ game,” Gosek said.
More than two-thirds of the roster will experience the ritual for the first time.
Returning players like junior captain Travis Broughman — a freshman when Oswego shut out Plattsburgh, 3-0, and secured an 8-1 win over Potsdam to sweep the last Whiteout Weekend — have been sharing their memories from the occasion while also trying to keep newcomers focused on each game plan.
Broughman described the atmosphere as “electric,” from his initial experience and said players view it as one of the marquee regular-season games on the Division III schedule.
“Coming out of that tunnel and seeing the students and crowd going nuts (makes it special),” Broughman said. “It brings the intensity of the game up ten times more. Whiteout is just one of the biggest games you play so it’s something you always look forward to.”
Oswego’s home rink was recently recognized by Joe Connor, the self-proclaimed “Mr. Sports Travel,” who visited numerous college hockey arenas in 13 states on a cross-country trip that he chronicled as a contributor for uscho.com.
He listed Oswego State as having the best game-day atmosphere among all his stops that consisted mostly of Division I venues, including Clarkson University.
Connor attended Oswego’s 2-1 victory over Cortland Nov. 12 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena, noting the location on Lake Ontario in near proximity to Syracuse, and credited the crowd of about 3,000 enthusiastic fans.
“I was not only impressed by the passionate student section and alumni base, but also by the rich history of the program showcased on the main concourse,” Connor wrote in his review. “Simply an awesome game day experience not to be missed! Hockeytown = Oswego!”
Broughman, who enters the weekend with a team-leading 17 points on 5 goals and 12 assists, said that he was not surprised by the honor and echoed Connor’s sentiments regarding the home ice experience.
“The facility speaks for itself,” Broughman said. “If you have never been to Oswego and are coming here for the first time you are star-stuck that a (Division III) hockey school has this type of rink. It’s incredible that our school is so invested in the program to give us such an incredible facility to play at, and to see so much of the community come out to watch our games and be fans.”
The 18th-ranked Lakers (10-4-1, 5-1-1 SUNYAC) have won two straight and seven of their last eight games dating back to the first semester.
They claimed a 2-0 road win over the Bears Nov. 5 in their only previous matchup and played the Cardinals to a 2-2 tie Nov. 6 in Plattsburgh.
