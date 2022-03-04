Oswego State will open play in NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament

OSWEGO — Oswego State will open play in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament with a first-round game at 3:05 p.m. Friday against Hood College following its recent SUNYAC championship victory.
The 17th-ranked Lakers (25-2) will face the Blazers (20-6) in Swarthmore, Pa. The winner will advance to play Saturday in the same location.
Oswego garnered an automatic berth by beating Oneonta, 81-61, to claim its fifth SUNYAC crown in the last 10 seasons on Feb. 26 at Max Ziel Gymnasium.
Sophomore Jeremiah Sparks scored 18 points in the title win and was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player. He was joined by teammates Jamal Achille, Julien Crittendon, and Devin Green on the All-Tournament Team.
The Oswego State men’s and women’s ice hockey teams were each slated to host a conference playoff semifinal game earlier this week.
The NCAA Division III bracket for the women’s ice hockey tourney will be unveiled Sunday and the men’s selection show is slated for Monday.
