OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team recently released its schedule for the upcoming season and will host two exhibition games on consecutive Saturdays — Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 — before opening the regular season with a pair of weekend road series.
The Lakers, who finished 10-13-3 in head coach Diane Dillon’s 13th season last year, will host the London Jr. Devilettes in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Marano Campus Center Arena. They will host William Smith at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the same location.
Oswego will play a pair of nonconference games at Castleton, Vt. — 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 — to open the regular season, and will begin its 18-game Northeast Women’s Hockey League schedule at rival Plattsburgh on Nov. 8 (7 p.m.) and Nov. 9 (3 p.m.).
The Lakers will host Buffalo State in their regular-season home opener at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.
The NEWHL championship semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 29 at the home sites of the higher seeds, and the championship game is slated for March 7 to be hosted by the highest remaining seed.
