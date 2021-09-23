OSWEGO – Watching the points and counterpoints of a Supreme Court hearing or the uppercuts and body blows of a pay-per-view prizefight, one sees the similarities, and on Friday, Sept. 17, the heavyweights representing the city and the Port of Oswego Authority went toe-to-toe for 10 tough rounds in the county courthouse on East Second Street.
There was no knockout. This will be decided by the referee, in this case Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert, who attentively asked questions and listened to the arguments for and against the city’s contention that the Port has deceptively constructed an unexpected grain storage facility that will block a beloved view of Oswego’s lighthouse.
None of the arguments put forward by either John Powers of Hancock Estabrook for the city or Ryan Suser of Bousquet Holstein for the Port were new, as have been reported a number of times in this paper. The city contends the structure that now stands half-built at the northern end of East First Street is not the structure that was originally proposed and approved by the Port’s board but is instead a completely different design, much larger and in a different place than what is shown in the Port’s original plans for its new high-tech and much higher capacity granary.
The Port claims either the original smaller-domed storage building or this larger and higher steel structure would have blocked the view of the lighthouse, and that the present structure complies with all state regulations and environmental reviews done by a number of state agencies.
The city hit back with state law that requires the Port to comply with the city’s planning and zoning regulations, claiming this grain storage structure would never pass the city’s muster, superseding state law that allows the Port to act in its own commercial interests in compliance with environmental considerations.
The Port argued that no further environmental review is necessary or required. The city argued it is.
The city argued the structure now blocking the view of the lighthouse is not the structure that was originally approved. The Port argued that doesn’t matter.
And on and on it went and is now left in the hands of Gilbert to raise the hand of the victor. That decision is expected within 60 days or sooner.
“Having observed the grain silo being constructed and seeing the construction plans and the original plans for the 124-foot diameter dome, I am convinced more than ever that there wouldn’t be a visual impact to the lighthouse were the original dome constructed,” City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said recently after the hearing. “It would be important, in my view necessary, to undertake an environmental review just to be certain.”
The Port’s point that no matter what was constructed, there was going to be a visual impact on the lighthouse, “I just don’t agree to that,” Caraccioli said. “I don’t think that the record supports that position,” and for proof of that contention, he said, “the court could just send the whole thing back to the Port to do a further environmental analysis, including a visual impact study.”
But beyond that, Caraccioli continued, “the most favored outcome for the city of Oswego would be that the judge orders that structure to be taken down, and if the Port desires to build what they said they were originally going to build, then they need to do an environmental analysis of that consistent with the issues that have been raised about potential visual impacts. The other thing that the city would most welcome is a ruling, a declaratory ruling, declaring that the provisions of the Port’s own enabling legislation, 1154, subsection 22, requires the Port to comply with the city’s local planning and zoning regulations. The judge even asked, ‘Has the Port ever complied with the city’s zoning regulations?’ I can only speak for the last five plus years, and the answer is no, the Port has never brought one of its projects to the city for compliance. But, maybe if they started to do that, and communicated a little bit better with the city, we wouldn’t have these issues.”
Caraccioli anticipates a decision from the court in the near future.
“Generally, by court rules in New York state,” he said, “a Supreme Court judge has approximately 60 days in which to render a decision. I suspect his decision will come out sooner than that.”
Ryan Suser, attorney for the Port in this case, was contacted for comment but was unable to comment on the record in accordance with the Port’s requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.