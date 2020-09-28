The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lilith West, 15 years old and a resident of the Town of Granby. She has been missing since the late hours of Tuesday night, September 22nd. It is believed that Lilith has again left on her own accord and does not wish to be located.
Lilith is approximately 4’11” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair, but often dyes her hair different colors.
It is believed that Lilith frequents areas in Geneva and North Syracuse, including hotels in the area of Carrier Circle.
Anyone who may have seen Lilith or anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.