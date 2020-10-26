The Oswego City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining the location or whereabouts of a missing teenager from the city of Oswego.
The missing person, Rodney E. McCormick Jr., was reported missing by his family members and his whereabouts are unknown. He is 16 years old with blue eyes, he stands five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He went missing from 73 Ellen St., Oswego, and was last seen Saturday wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with matching green colored sweatpants.
Mr. McCormick is from the city of Oswego and left on his own accord. He may be frequenting the Pulaski/Sandy Creek area.
Callers are asked to contact the Oswego City Police Department at 315-342-8120.
Callers are reminded they may remain anonymous.
