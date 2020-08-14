OSWEGO — Its coal trestle of cross-hatched wooden timbers rose so high and extended out into the lake so far it completely blocked a westsider’s view of the east side of the Oswego harbor. And it remained that way for over five decades, finally torn down in 1935 and replaced with what was then a modern coal dumper that opened up the view but was somewhat of a monstrosity in its own right. Today what was the DL&W (Delaware, Lackawanna & Western) coal trestle of a gloried-past Oswego is now a pier of gravel and cinders on which sits only one lonely building, and that will soon be gone too.
The Oswego Yacht Club’s home on the northern end of that pier is destined to be demolished, and after 14 months of contentious negotiations, the city’s Administrative Services Committee overwhelmingly approved the matter go forward one week later, where the full Common Council rang the death knell Monday, Aug. 10, and the fate of the Yacht Club’s private club on that piece of public land was irrevocably sealed. The city terminated its lease with the club but at the same time offered it its original home of the McCrobie Building and the use of Wright’s Landing rent-free beginning June 1, 2022. The Yacht Club must vacate its present premises by Sept. 8 and must inform the city as to whether it will accept the McCrobie Building offer by that same date. A non-answer will be interpreted as a rejection of the city’s offer.
Mayor William Barlow was adamant in his position on this “last resort,” and spoke at length before the committee on his vision for the pier, referred to now as the “International Pier,” and of what brought his decision to that point.
He began with a brief history, noting that in the fall of 2019, the city received $12.6 million from a New York State REDI Project for communities along Lake Ontario’s shoreline to fight high water and associated flooding as a result of the International Joint Commission’s 2014 plan that altered the water management process on Lake Ontario. As a result of that plan, the city suffered $5.5 million in infrastructure damage as the lake rose to record levels in 2017.
The $12.6 million is divided into two separate projects. The first pertains to improvements to Wright’s Landing marina. In the hope of avoiding a repeat of the ravages of 2017, the marina will be elevated two feet, and numerous other improvements will also be made to the area. The progress on them was recently celebrated here in a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The second half of this $12.6 million state-funded REDI project is the $6.5 million transformation of the International Pier.
“The vision that we have for the International Marina,” Barlow said, “is to take what is now a gravel pier, it’s essentially a gravel driveway, and turn it into a pedestrian-oriented boardwalk around the perimeter, and in the middle, in between the two boardwalks, will be a pedestrian-friendly path that will probably switch back out to the end of the pier, where we’ll have some features, and we have yet to determine what those features will be, but we envision it could be another scenic overlook similar to what we’ve done at Breitbeck Park. Out at the end of the pier, we could put more fire pits out there, we could just leave it open green space, we could put a water feature, you name it, we can make it a flexible place, and there’s really a lot of space out there where we could do just about anything with. The whole purpose, and this is what’s most important about this entire project, is to get people out onto the pier.
“We look at other communities that have a pier that reaches out into a body of water,” Barlow continued, “it’s the most coveted piece of real estate in the community. It’s where everybody wants to go interact at the waterfront and be able to fish or look at the boats or be able to go tanning on a bench or go play in green space, play with a frisbee. If you look at other piers around the country, you see how that is exactly the case. Of course, here in Oswego it’s a bit backwards. It’s been widely-viewed as a private pier for many, many years. It’s a gravel driveway at best, out to a dead end, and it’s been totally underutilized, and people don’t even know that they can go out there or should go out there, whether it’s to fish or just hang out or watch the sunset. So, that’s the goal of the overall project.
“If we’re going to transform this pier and make it into a place people want to go, we need to make that building (the present site of the Oswego Yacht Club) an economic generator, make it a destination that pulls people out to the end of that pier to get out there and be social and engage with other people, enjoy the sunset, watch the boats come in and out of the harbor, watch people fish. The private nature of the Yacht Club and the use of the building right now is not conducive or complementary to our goals. So, sadly, I think it’s appropriate to terminate the lease with the Oswego Yacht Club. I think we have a compromise in some other areas where we can relocate the Yacht Club and give them a better deal financially than what they’re getting now. But, if we’re serious about funding this investment to the pier, if we’re serious about accomplishing the goals that I think we all want to accomplish, then we need that building at the end to be an attraction, a destination, and not, perception or otherwise, a private club.”
This opinion, of course, does not sit well with the Oswego Yacht Club, and Phillip McBrearty, commodore of the club, rose to say so.
“I’d like to place our objections on the record,” McBrearty began. “We do not believe there is a legal justification for the termination of the lease. The Oswego Yacht Club has always been, and will always maintain a public benefit for the city of Oswego. We are a value-added, family-run, community organization. We bring people to the city, to the harbor, for the benefit of this wonderful waterfront, which we whole-heartedly endorse. We certainly can’t think of a better use of the waterfront than what the mayor has in mind. But we could surely be part of that.”
McBrearty reiterated the Yacht Club, in his opinion, has “a legal, binding contract with the city” for use of the building on the pier. The city claims its right to now terminate its lease with the Yacht Club is based on two paragraphs within it that give either party the right to terminate “in the event of partial destruction of the premises.”
The resolution put before the Common Council at its Aug. 10 meeting goes on to state, “the engineered plans and grant approval contemplates a complete redevelopment of the pier so it is more structurally sound and resilient to future wave action and water levels, which will be accomplished through demolition of sidewalks and the concrete retaining wall on the east side of the pier, partial demolition of the clubhouse porches, and the possible full demolition of the clubhouse.” And therein, says the city, is the “destruction” required to terminate.
Numerous other members rose to speak in favor of the Yacht Club, after which, Barlow defended his position.
“This is really a last resort, sadly,” he said. “This isn’t an idea that we had and haven’t thought it through. I’ve been in conversations with members of the Yacht Club for 14 months getting nowhere. When that conversation was never constructive and was only being ripped apart, and the conditions out on the pier are so bad, I still can’t figure out why the Yacht Club wants to be out there, if you listen to their testimony on how bad the pier is and the atmosphere there is. So, we tried, and to get to this point tonight is the last resort. I think we were practicing good faith for the last 14 months. Unfortunately, when I’m shouted down in meetings that we’re disbanding the Yacht Club, or that we don’t know what we’re doing, or the engineers don’t know what they’re doing, that’s what stops the conversation. And that happened more than once. So, tonight’s the last resort. It’s not something I take pleasure in doing. We have passionate people here, passionate about sailing, and the club absolutely does some good.”
Barlow went on to relate a couple of personal incidents that reinforced his contention that, although the Yacht Club only leases 600 feet of space on the pier, most people think the entire pier belongs to them. He said he was once asked to leave the area because the Yacht Club was holding an event. When he became mayor in 2016, he instructed the DPW, arousing the anger of the then-commodore, to remove signs at the entrance to the pier that said ‘Private Drive’ and ‘No Trespassing.’
“So,” Barlow said, “it’s a culmination of a lot of things. So, to sit here and portray that we’re just, without thought, kicking the Yacht Club out, isn’t so. There was a lot of thought that went into it. Unfortunately, there were a lot of back-and-forth meetings that didn’t go so well, leading up to today. There’s still this negative attitude towards the project from a member of the Yacht Club on that (Waterfront) Commission. So, it’s unfortunate, but there’s no hidden agenda here. The agenda here is to get people to the waterfront, to capitalize on our world-class waterfront, which the city, in my opinion, has never done. And I think that pier is a critical component, and I think changing the perception and changing the true use of the pier is the key. There’s no way that building can be a private club.
“Those negative discussions,” Barlow said, “go back to June of 2019, leading up to the Planning Board meeting we were all on, when there were 30-plus callers, most of whom were from the Yacht Club, all against the plan. So, this attitude that ‘we’re ready to have a discussion, and ready to work, and ready to cooperate, and ready to collaborate for new ideas,’ is new. And when I say ‘new,’ it’s tonight new. It wasn’t the sentiment, as you all know, on the Planning Board meeting in April. So, this is new. Unfortunately, I think it’s too little, too late.
“My point is, this isn’t something that we thought of and it’s just a reaction or some vendetta against the club. This end result tonight, or perhaps next Monday, is a result of 14 months of constant confrontation, negativity, and a lack of cooperation or understanding from your members.”
At the time of the Aug. 3 committee meeting, Barlow’s offer to the Yacht Club of the McCrobie Building was not general, public knowledge. He spoke about it in an interview after that meeting.
“I’ve offered them the McCrobie Building, which is where they always were before 2012, and I’ve offered it to them for free rent,” Barlow said. “That’s where they started out and survived a long time.
“If you’re looking at the McCrobie Building from the lake, that area where the back deck is, there’s a door there, that deck, and in that door is the room where they used to be, and that’s what we can make available.
“I mentioned that,” he said, “and they, nothin’.”
While it’s hard to explain the rejection of such an offer, Barlow had his thoughts on that too.
“I have found that, during my time as mayor, when these things happen, there’s always the plea for compromise and negotiation at the midnight hour,” he said. “I’ve talked to the Yacht Club for 14 months, and they’ve been overwhelmingly negative against the entire concept. Now, all of a sudden, when the item appeared on the agenda... and when I say overwhelmingly negative, the Planning Board meeting, all negative. The three or four meetings leading up to Thursday’s meeting, all negative. So, finally Thursday, we have this change of approach to want to work. And I always find it disingenuous, and I think there’s a lack of sincerity, when at the midnight hour, when the item already appeared on the agenda a couple weeks ago, then they come forward, ‘we’re going to work together, willing to seek compromise.’ So, I’m sorry it came to this point, but it’s not something that happened last week. I’ve been trying to avoid this for 14 months to no avail amid constant negativity from Yacht Club members, even from those that they appointed to my Waterfront Commission.”
Barlow went on to underscore the impossibility and short-sightedness, in his opinion, of the Yacht Club’s position.
Even if some compromise would have been worked out allowing the Yacht Club to remain in its present location, “the Yacht Club would have to vacate for two summers anyway,” Barlow said. “And if we wouldn’t have gotten the money (from the state REDI grant), this thing (the pier) would have been condemned in 10 years, guaranteed. We sent divers and underwater drones through here. Ten years max.”
In some spots, the pier “is already caving in,” Barlow said. “If you go out there in the daytime, you can see there’s been small landslides, the sidewalks have buckled.”
And then the mayor summed it all up in one sentence.
“I don’t take joy in kicking them out of their club,” he said, “but I think it’s the right thing to do for the community, I think it’ll move the waterfront forward, I think people will get out here, and I think it’s worth it.”
Phillip McBreaty, commodore of the Yacht Club, chose not to return numerous calls offering him the opportunity to give his and the Yacht Club’s side of this story.
John Sullivan, head of the mayor’s Waterfront Commission, was kind enough to make some brief comments.
“The objective of the mayor, I think, basically is grounded in sensibility as to not have a private entity controlling the pier, but to open it to the public,” Sullivan said. “That’s generally the thrust of our approach too. How can you do that and still accommodate the interests of a group that have done a lot of really good stuff, and still can, that’s really a question for the mayor and the Yacht Club to consider.
“We support the expanded public use of the marina and would hope that the city and the Yacht Club could reach a mutually satisfactory negotiated result. But we don’t want to in any way interfere with or impair the ongoing discussion between the city and the Yacht Club, which we hope will be productive.”
