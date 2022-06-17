OSWEGO – As views along the streets and lakefront here have changed over the past few years, so too has the nighttime view of the river. Three years ago, colored lights brought the waterfall below the Varick Dam alive, and soon, it seems, the Pedestrian Bridge, just north of Utica Street, will glow with the light of programmable color LEDs to complement that river scene further.
By unanimous vote of the city’s Administrative Services Committee at its June 6 meeting, up to $145,000 in city funds will be spent to make that lighting happen. An equal amount has been granted to the city by the state.
Mayor William Barlow spoke to the committee on the financial aspects and his support of the project. City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter later spoke in an interview on the project’s technical specifics.
“This is a CFA (New York State Consolidated Funding Application) grant we won back in the summer of 2021,” the mayor began. “We are seeing $145,000 for this project, and it’s a 50/50 match, so we’re on the hook for $145,000.
“This is a project similar to what we did with the waterfalls. We’ll light up the Pedestrian Bridge with some downlighting. That bridge, being the former railroad bridge, has a unique architecture and nice design that’ll look nice illuminated. These things,” he continued, “as I think the waterfalls have shown, are actually a real attraction that people keep traveling to see. I think this will really complement the other improvements and investments in the area. It makes sense to see this project through.
“The one and only bid we got was at $378,000,” Barlow said, “but after meeting last week, we have some ways we can get that down at least $100,000, so we’ll be right on budget.”
One other bid was submitted by Tony Pauldine, owner of Gosek Electrical Service, but was immediately rejected for lack of a bid bond, an insurance policy “that’s submitted with their bid that they’re good for the work, that they’re going to follow through,” Hinderliter explained. If that bid bond is missing, he said, the bid is “just outright rejected by Onondaga Purchasing from the beginning. And so it’s sealed, it’s returned, we don’t even know what the price was. The bid bond matches their bid to say, ‘I’m good to deliver it for this price.’ And if they fail to, it’s an insurance policy where we can actually collect that money that they bid to use towards the project. It’s essential for public works to have that assurance that we aren’t taken advantage of.”
The accepted bid was submitted by Rombough Electric of Mexico.
Hinderliter’s preliminary role in this project had to do with saving the city the $100,000 mentioned by Barlow.
“My involvement,” he said, “has been to try to look at engineering solutions to bring the cost down. The original design had the lights on the bottom of the bridge pointing up. To get people there you’re talking of taking down all the bridge fabric and then you’re rigging down over. It’s much harder to get to that work. If you use downlighting, where the lights point from the top down, now you’re working everything from above, and that’ll save a lot of money. It’s one of those things where the lighting designer thought it would look better looking up, but we’ve kind of worked with what money we have available and found a solution that still got us what we want.
“The lights are LEDs,” Hinderliter said. “They’ll change color. They’re programmable, and they can do all sorts of things. So, we can color coordinate them to holidays, or, it actually has a little computer, and so, if a fireworks show were to come in, they could upload their program and coordinate the lights with the fireworks.”
The $144,771 state grant was officially granted by the New York State Power Authority Canalway Grants Program. The city’s share will be ultimately funded via bonding or bond anticipatory notes.
Barlow said he hopes the project will be completed by Oct. 1.
In other business of interest, the mayor has requested that Onondaga County Purchasing be authorized to seek bids on repair work to the West Linear Park Riverwalk between the Utica Street bridge and post office damaged by “intense storms and increased lake levels,” according to the resolution before the Administrative Services Committee.
Barlow said the city has been awarded $1.4 million in FEMA funds to rebuild the damaged area and install protection to prevent future damage. The mayor noted FEMA funds require an area be restored back to its original design before it was damaged.
Hinderliter said the repair is “pretty substantial work. They are actually going to be taking the retaining walls that are on the back of the river walk and the sidewalks off to re-stabilize them. It’s pretty extensive work, and then they’re actually tuck-pointing all of the masonry along the river where there’s cracks and water’s getting behind and washing out. It’s a lot of labor-intensive work.”
And one last resolution of interest from June 6th’s meeting: Leanna Chapman of Leanna’s Art Room CNY requested permission to host ongoing outdoor public and private art workshops to local youth and families at the city’s parks during June, July, and August.
Chapman described the workshops as “instructional painting/art classes for youth and adults” to be held on separate dates and times. Youth classes will require adult supervision. Adult classes will be for those 18 and older. Cost will range from $15 to $40.
The city’s Physical Services Committee unanimously recommended Chapman’s request be approved. It will now move on to the full Common Council for final approval.
