WHEATLAND — An Oswego woman was killed and two teenage passengers injured in the third fatal crash on the New York State Thruway in Western New York in the past week.
State police said Yolanda F. Heathcote, 39, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on the Thruway between Exit 47 in Le Roy and 46 in Henrietta on Saturday when she drifted onto the center median.
Troopers said Heathcote overcorrected and traveled across both lanes before leaving the road on the south shoulder and overturning the Jeep several times.
Heathcote was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
Two passengers, Aden L. Clarkson, 15, and Jamie L. Mandarino, 16, both of Oswego were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The crash closed the Thruway for about four hours.
The fatal crash was the third in a week.
On Thursday, George B. Rooney IV, 64, of Colorado was killed when he slammed into a pickup truck at an excessive speed in Pembroke. The pickup was stopped while in a construction zone, troopers said.
On April 8, one person was killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes in West Seneca. State police did not provide details of that crash.
