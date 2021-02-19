Oswego Yacht Club in litigation with city over lease termination

OSWEGO – The Oswego Yacht Club remains locked at present in a State Supreme Court legal wrangling with the city over compensation for the early termination of its lease of a building at the end of the International Pier at Wright’s Landing after months of meetings and negotiations prior to the city’s final decision to end the Club’s years there.
Phil McBrearty, commodore of the Yacht Club, couldn’t say much else of the situation, being in litigation as it is, and the Club’s lawyer, Robert Smith did not return calls, but the city’s attorney, Kevin Caraccioli was able to describe the situation.
“Initially, the Yacht Club did bring a legal action against the city,” Caraccioli said, “claiming that it (the city) inappropriately took the property. We then countersued for eminent domain.”
Caraccioli said that is the action that is currently pending before the court. But, he said, “the court granted the city’s eminent domain demands. It determined the city of Oswego had met its burden for taking the property back and directed that the city retain ownership of the property. That was done back in November. But then the legal action shifts to the issue of just compensation, because under the Constitution, you can’t take property without just compensation. There is case law that supports that a lease interest in property that is taken is valuable and ought to be compensated. So, that’s where the Yacht Club and the city of Oswego stand at the moment is determining what is the just compensation that the city of Oswego is to pay the Yacht Club for taking back its own property.”
Prior to Caraccioli’s time as city attorney, there was, he said, an agreement between the Yacht Club and the city concerning the Yacht Club’s back deck.
“The city gave the Yacht Club permission to build the back deck on the property and said, if the city ever takes back the property, it will reimburse the Yacht Club the cost of that deck. It’s just something that’s being calculated between the various appraisal experts that both sides have hired.
“There are other nuances involved,” Caraccioli went on, “like making an offer to settle. If it’s accepted, then the case is settled, and things move on. If it doesn’t settle, then it’s up to the judge to make a determination after he hears, primarily, from the valuation experts. But hopefully, we won’t get to that point. I’m hopeful that the parties will come to a resolution in the near future. I would think that within the next 30 days we ought to know something a little more definitive.”
Caraccioli said the legal battle has not held up progress on the International Pier.
“It hasn’t impacted any of that,” he said. “It’s right on track. This legal action didn’t delay a thing.”
The Yacht Club is out of the building, Caraccioli added. “They have no more right to possess it.”
The Yacht Club refused the city’s offer of free rent on the McCrobie Building. That offer was extended for a time but has since been withdrawn, according to Caraccioli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.