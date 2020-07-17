Oswego Yacht Club’s future up in the air

OSWEGO – They may love the water, but they will always need some land, and the Oswego Yacht Club, a staple here since 1881, may be running out of it or run off it depending on negotiations between them and the city.
According to a resolution included in the printed agenda for the July 6 meeting of the Administrative Services Committee but pulled from consideration by Mayor William Barlow, the city sought approval from the committee to put a proposal before the full Common Council the following week to terminate its 2014 lease with the Oswego Yacht Club effective Sept. 8.
The Yacht Club has made its home at the end of the International Pier, just to the east of Wright’s Landing, since 2010, having signed a 20-year lease with then-owner, the Port Authority. The city bought that land from the Port in 2012 and renegotiated a lease with the Yacht Club in 2014, incorporating much of the 2010 lease into it.
The resolution cites the city’s right to now terminate that lease based on two paragraphs within it that give either party the right to terminate “in the event of partial destruction of the premises.” Furthermore, as the city now intends, and has received a multi-million-dollar grant, to make major renovations to the pier and the general waterfront around it, “the engineered plans and grant approval contemplate partial demolition of the clubhouse porches, and the full demolition of the clubhouse,” thereby leaving the Yacht Club rather homeless.
Obviously, this was not in the Yacht Club’s future plans. Their lease with the city isn’t set to expire until 2030. According to Mayor Barlow, it was in consideration of the probability that members of the Yacht Club would want to express their opinions on all this to the council, that Barlow pulled the resolution in order that it be presented at a later council meeting, giving club members time and the accommodation of an in-person council meeting rather than at a COVID-style, virtual meeting that has recently been the norm.
“As we move to terminate the lease with the yacht club,” Barlow said, “we are anticipating several members of the yacht club will want to speak on behalf of the yacht club and participate in the meeting. Rather than have them attend the meeting over the phone, I thought it’d be better and more appropriate to discuss the item at our typical in-person committee and council meetings that are set to resume on July 13. So, we will discuss the yacht club lease on July 20 and vote on the 27th.”
Phillip McBrearty is Commodore of the Oswego Yacht Club. He had this to say on the possible termination of their lease with the city:
“It’s not something we want to address at the moment, but it’s something we’re very concerned about,” McBrearty said. “We have always wished to be a good neighbor and supporter of the waterfront and cooperate with all our shareholders on the waterfront.
“We’ve been here for 125 years. We’re always the first in the water in the spring and the last out in the fall. We’ll always be a part of this Oswego waterfront.”
Regarding the city’s plans for the waterfront, McBrearty continued:
“They’ve designed a beautiful park that would match up with all the shoreline park development they’re doing, and that’s a wonderful step in the right direction, and we’re in full support of that. We’re always interested in anything that will get more people on the water and more people using the water. It’s the most beautiful gift we have here, Lake Ontario, and I think the more people are aware of it, the more people that have the opportunity to use Lake Ontario to its fullest for recreation and enjoyment is a wonderful thing. I’m sure the city will do a great job, a fine job.”
McBrearty was the epitome of diplomacy. He did not utter a single negative word about the city or its plans. Rather, he tended to accentuate the positive.
“The Oswego Yacht Club has always been a charitable, nonprofit organization,” he said, “that’s always been on the water. It’s open to everybody. We’ve never rejected an application for membership from anyone, and we’re hoping to get more people on the water, and this is a great step forward in that direction.”
Former Mayor John Sullivan is now head of Mayor Barlow’s eight-member Waterfront Commission. I asked him for his opinion, as a spokesman for the commission, on recent developments between the city and the Yacht Club.
“My understanding is,” Sullivan began, “the Yacht Club has requested an opportunity to meet with the mayor. I have talked with members of the Yacht Club. We have discussed options at our commission meeting. Essentially, we’re taking the position that we think the city and the Yacht Club should work out whatever differences they have. We’re looking more from the 30,000-foot level to say, how can we best accommodate everyone’s needs in the building, rebuilding of the International Pier? There are several different options that would, I think, meet the objective of increased public participation and still allow the Yacht Club access to its facilities. That’s what they’re going to discuss with the city. So, I don’t want to get ahead of myself. But clearly, the Waterfront Commission is aware of the situation, we do have a point of view, I think as a group, as to hopefully what we’d like to see, and it would include some level of participation by the Yacht Club, whether it be an expansion of the building or modification of the way they run the club. The idea is to increase public participation. I know they’re considering several alternatives. Largely though, our focus is on how can we increase public access to the waterfront? We have actually made one recommendation so far, and that is, instead of a wave attenuator – this is like a wooden break wall, it doesn’t work very well – what they really need is a break wall extending from the northeast side of the International Pier toward the east, which, the break wall itself, could become a fishing pier, but also become an area to which boats could tether. We’re also advocating that the marina, which has been successful, remain where it is on the east side. We’re also advocating that there be additional day moorings along the west side of the International Marina. But there need to be public amenities that would provide an opportunity for food trucks or an opening of the existing facility, bar, some public expansion, where they serve food, or maybe, a reconfiguring of the spaces there and expansion.”
In its 139-year history as the first yacht club on the American side of Lake Ontario, the Oswego Yacht Club has certainly influenced this community in many ways. Sullivan noted the Yacht Club’s positive influence on Oswego and the Commission’s hope that it carry on.
“The Yacht Club has taken over the Maritime Foundation’s young sailor program,” he said. “That’s one of their programs, and we certainly value that and want to continue it. They have many, many regattas, which I think is a real plus for the community. We don’t want to lose that. What we want to do is accommodate, to the degree that we can, the needs of the Yacht Club, but also the need to expand public usage, and I think the two are not mutually exclusive. That said, I don’t want to get in the way of the city and the Yacht Club’s working out whatever differences they may have. I would rather reserve judgment on the part of the Commission, in that, if they’re at loggerheads in reference to the problem, then we can weigh in.
“There’s a lot of room for compromise,” Sullivan continued. “I would personally encourage the city and the Yacht Club to see if they can reach common ground. If they can’t, then we’re happy to come forward with specific proposals that we think could be considered.”
He then went on to describe some of those proposals for future development.
“Our vote would be to increase public participation,” he said, “increase public amenities on the end of the Pier, with the break wall, for one. We’re also thinking of a proposal, not finalized yet, for a small amphitheater at the end of the Pier, which could be a place for evening entertainment. And we are hopeful that the existing building could some way be expanded or modified so that the Yacht Club’s needs could be met and their programs could be maintained, and that we basically want to enhance overall public usage without diminishing what we have. The two are not mutually exclusive.
“We don’t want to put out of existence that which has so far been successful. You don’t want to kill one to create another. Just do a survey. What do we have? How can we modify it to accommodate a greater usage by the public? That’s our approach. We’re hopeful the city will do that.”
