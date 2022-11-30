Oswego YMCA holds Jail and Bail event on Dec. 1

OSWEGO – On Thursday, Dec. 1, a group of six community leaders in the Oswego area will be arrested by members of the Oswego Police Department accompanied by the Grinch, for having too much community spirit. The Oswego YMCA will host its first ever “Jail and Bail” fundraising event throughout the day as community leaders are put behind bars until they reach bail by raising funds for the organization. Local leaders participating include Mayor Billy Barlow, SUNY Oswego Men’s Hockey Coach Ed Gosek, Shineman Foundation Executive Director Chena Tucker, the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce Director Katie Toomey, local business developer Atom Avery and YMCA Board President Steve Gioia.
According to Oswego YMCA CEO Cheryl Baldwin, this event helps to put fun back into fundraising as part of the organization’s year end giving campaign. “It’ll be a little bit of show, but a whole lot of fun,” noted Baldwin. Participants will be arrested that their office or place of business, brought to the YMCA where they will be held in an authentic cell. The YMCA is located in a former NYS Armory that had a cell in place. Throughout their hour as an inmate, participants can make calls for donations on their behalf. In addition, during their time at the Y, each person will participate in one of the many programs that normally take place on that day including kid’s programs, respite enrichment time, senior services and fitness classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.