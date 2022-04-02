Oswego YMCA job fair April 6

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will hold a job fair from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at the Y’s main office, 265 W. First St. in Oswego. Interested individuals should visit oswegoymca.org to download and complete an application to bring to the event. Various departments are seeking staff for summer and long-term employment.
“Imagine going to work knowing that what you do each day positively affects the lives of the people in your community,” stated Cheryl Baldwin, CEO of the Oswego YMCA. “Working at the Y, you’ll discover more than a job—you’ll find new opportunities to reach your potential while making an impact in the lives of those around you.”
The YMCA believes that a world-class organization driven to strengthen community requires highly trained employees. Through on-site and virtual training and mentorship opportunities, YMCA staff develop as leaders while finding purpose and building professional skills that will last a lifetime. The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer.
The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships, and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
