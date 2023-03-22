Oswego YMCA offering self defense class

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will present a self defense class from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for women age 16+. The class will include a program of self-defense tactics and techniques. The course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, while progressing on to the basics of defense tactics.
This special YMCA class will be dedicated to teaching defensive concepts and techniques against various types of assault by utilizing easy, effective and proven self-defense actions.
The course is taught by Christine Pritchard who is a retired physical educator and coach. Pritchard has taught personal defense classes at the high school and collegiate level, as well as public seminars. She has many effective techniques that can be learned quickly and used by novices when needed for self-defense. Participants will learn how to keep yourself and loved ones safer, mediate conflict and some skills to utilize if the conflict escalates to a higher level.
The course is open to the public for women aged 16+, and pre-registration is required at the YMCA. There is a fee for the course, and this may be completed in person or by phone.
According the Patricia Levine, Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness, it’s never too late to be prepared for what could happen. The program will review the issue of self-protection and personal safety. At the end of the class, participants should be empowered to predict, identify and avoid violent situations and the individuals who design and orchestrate them.
This course isn’t simply a list of do’s and do not’s, and it will not prescribe a set of safety rules to follow. Instead, participants will be educated and empowered so they can make dynamic risk assessments of the situations they might find themselves in where harmful intent may be present.
Participants will leave with the information needed to help predict, identify and avoid violence before it occurs. It will also provide background information as to why predatory and aggressive individuals act and behave the way they do. This will help to better understand how and why people should respond to them and their threat in a certain way. The focus of the course is on understanding and adopting personal safety habits that will harden people as a target, and prevent people from appearing on predatory individual’s radars, and if they are for whatever reason picked up and targeted, are able to understand their actions and behaviors which indicate that they have harmful intent towards a person and that person is in danger. With this advance warning people can put into play strategies for extricating themselves from the situation.
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Driven by its founding mission, the Oswego YMCA has served as the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the Oswego community for more than 168 years. The Y is all inclusive and empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across more than 10,000 communities nationwide. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
