Oswego YMCA offering self defense class

The Oswego YMCA will offer a comprehensive course in self-defense tactics and techniques Saturday, March 25. Pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 315-342-6082.

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will present a self defense class from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for women age 16+. The class will include a program of self-defense tactics and techniques. The course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, while progressing on to the basics of defense tactics.

This special YMCA class will be dedicated to teaching defensive concepts and techniques against various types of assault by utilizing easy, effective and proven self-defense actions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.