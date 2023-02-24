Oswego YMCA summer camp
Patricia Levine

OSWEGO – At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever!” To help make that happen, the Oswego YMCA will offer a day camp that will keep kids and teens in Oswego adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long.

The Oswego YMCA Summer Camp will offer eight different themed weeks Monday, June 26 through Friday, Aug. 25 for kids entering kindergarten to seventh grade for the 2023 school year. Camp will be held at the Fort Ontario Crisafulli complex will feature =age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. Parents may choose any or all weeks for their child. Registration forms are available to download at oswegoymca.org. Completed forms must be returned to the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Parents are encouraged to register soon, as spots fill up quickly.

