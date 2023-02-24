OSWEGO – At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever!” To help make that happen, the Oswego YMCA will offer a day camp that will keep kids and teens in Oswego adventurous, active, engaged and healthy all summer long.
The Oswego YMCA Summer Camp will offer eight different themed weeks Monday, June 26 through Friday, Aug. 25 for kids entering kindergarten to seventh grade for the 2023 school year. Camp will be held at the Fort Ontario Crisafulli complex will feature =age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. Parents may choose any or all weeks for their child. Registration forms are available to download at oswegoymca.org. Completed forms must be returned to the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Parents are encouraged to register soon, as spots fill up quickly.
Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, go out and explore. But for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast as during the school year. Attending Oswego YMCA summer camp is an opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active.
“It’s imperative that kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” says Shawna Bartlett, Education and Camp Director at the Oswego YMCA. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they feel they can belong - building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long”, she added.
Bartlett highlighted that there are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp. This includes:
1. Adventure: Summer camp is all about a wide variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen.
2. Healthy Fun: Day and resident camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.
3. Personal Growth: While in the welcoming environment of camp, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.
4. Friendships: Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The bonds formed at camp are important and lasting for many youths.
5. Memories: Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.
To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the Oswego YMCA offers financial assistance through the Y Cares program. Those in need should visit the YMCA to discuss the application process. If interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, people can donate at www.oswegoymca.org and click ‘Donate’.
A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing summer camp for over 131 years. The Oswego YMCA Summer Camp continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build their kids’ character. For more information, visit www.oswegoymca.org or contact Shawna Bartlett at svachon@oswegoymca.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.