Outdoor Service and picnic at the United Baptist Church of Scriba

OSWEGO - The United Baptist Church of Scriba will hold their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Everyone is invited to worship. The Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will lead the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will give the morning message. Dress is very casual.
The church will provide tableware, drinks and hot dogs after the service. Feel free to bring a dish to pass or just come for a potluck picnic lunch. There will be plenty of food for all.
