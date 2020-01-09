The Oswego County Legislature honored Legislator Margaret Kastler during its last meeting of the year. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, thanked her for more than a dozen years of dedicated service she has provided to the residents of District 1, representing portions of Sandy Creek, Redfield and Boylston. Kastler has a long history of public service, from her tenure in the U.S. Air Force to her posts as Sandy Creek Town Assessor and Sandy Creek Town Supervisor. A former local business owner, Kastler has also served as an historian, volunteer dispatcher and director of the Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library. As a legislator, Kastler has served on the Legislature’s Health Committee for her entire tenure, over 12 years. She also served nine years on the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee and one year on the Legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee. Pictured is Legislature Chairman Weatherup and Legislator Kastler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.