OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has put the annual overnight, on-street winter parking ban in effect, banning parking on city streets from midnight to 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods and 2 to 6 a.m. in the east and west downtown areas.
Free overnight, public parking lots are cleared of snow and available at:
Wright’s Landing Marina Parking Lot, Breitbeck Bell Tower Parking Log, Cayuga and West First Street Parking Lot (along sidewalk only), Burkle Street Parking Lot, Fort Pool Parking Lot, Route 48 Parking Lot (south of Post Office) and West Schuyler Street Parking area (along fence line).
The overnight winter parking ban in Oswego runs from Dec. 1 to March 31, but can be placed on and off at the Mayor’s discretion. Mayor Barlow typically delays implementing the parking ban until a considerable amount of snow has accumulated throughout the city and more snow is regularly in the forecast.
“I’m pleased to make it until the month of February before having to place the winter parking ban in effect but with snow accumulating on the ground and snow consistently in our forecast, putting the winter parking ban in effect is the safest and responsible thing to do at this time,” said Mayor Barlow. “As always, I’ll lift the winter parking ban once conditions are suitable. In the mean-time, I thank Oswego residents for their cooperation and kindly ask to give our plow drivers ample space to safely clear the roads, avoid double parking at all times and be sure to shovel your sidewalks and clear your fire neighborhood fire hydrants,” Barlow said.
Oswego residents can monitor the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page for winter parking ban updates or enroll in the city’s AlertMedia messaging system to receive phone and text messages with city updates and emergency notifications at https://oswegony.alertmedia.com/public.
