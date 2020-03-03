OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has lifted the overnight winter parking ban in the city of Oswego.
“I’d like to thank the residents for their cooperation and ask they continue to monitor the weather forecast and if snow is placed in the forecast in the future to please make every effort to find off street parking,” said Mayor Barlow.
