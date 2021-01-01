PULASKI — Meg Woods’ father and coaching mentor, Gary Griffin, would refer to some of her youth swim teams growing up as the “Bad News Bears,” for their willingness to welcome swimmers of all experience levels and backgrounds, much like the group of young misfits in the classic baseball movie.
Now in her second season as the varsity co-ed swim coach at Pulaski High School, Woods is taking the same approach in guiding the Blue Devils through the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic while furthering her family’s coaching legacy in the sport.
The Blue Devils opened practice on Dec. 14 and entering the holiday break, were scheduled to begin competition Jan. 22 at New Hartford.
Pulaski started the preseason with 15 swimmers on the roster consisting of eight boys and seven girls, but several others were expected to join following completion of recent quarantine requirements.
This year, Woods has added a variety of newcomers due to the state’s indefinite postponement of sports classified as “high-risk,” for spreading the coronavirus — basketball, hockey, volleyball, and wrestling — while the indoor track season was canceled due to lack of facilities.
“It’s what I grew up with, you welcome anybody that wants to be a part of it,” Woods said. “One of the unique things about swimming is that swim teams pretty much bring in everybody, and they end up making really good progress, it’s amazing to see the camaraderie that goes on.”
Pulaski has added a trio of basketball players awaiting the fate of their season entering holiday break along with one indoor track runner. The team has also been boosted by three volleyball players, one of which is Woods’ daughter, Katie, who had not been in a competitive swim environment for several years.
The first-year performers are aiming to add to a core of returning veterans, led by Abigail Schouten.
“It’s amazing, these kids are so coachable,” Woods said. “The kids who haven’t been swimming for the last three or four years are picking up strokes, they’re listening and asking great questions.”
One of the new standouts who came from the basketball team, senior Josh Carguello, said that he joined to fill his competitive void while waiting for a state decision on his preferred winter sport, much like his peers swimming for the first time.
Carguello recalled the thrill of watching his older brother’s swim meets and had long desired to give the sport a try outside of physical education class, ultimately opting to seize the unexpected window and compete with several friends already on the squad.
“Basketball is one of my favorite sports and if given the chance I would like to do both, but for now I just took this as an opportunity to compete, because there haven’t been many lately,” Carguello said.
“I’m just excited and optimistic to compete for my school,” he added. “It’s been obviously a whirlwind year so far so any opportunity to compete is one that I’ll take advantage of, so I’m glad I got the chance.”
Woods is excited to see so many young athletes take to her beloved sport after making her own return to the pool last season following a long hiatus.
Woods was a longtime volunteer assistant to her father during his decorated career as the varsity swim coach at Weedsport High School from 1969-2003. She swam for her dad on youth teams and in early high school, and later helped track times for the varsity team.
She also taught swim lessons from the age of 15 and worked as a lifeguard as a teenager but had not been actively involved with the sport for about 25 years until her daughter, Katie, asked to attend a clinic with the Mexico Tiger Sharks program about three years ago.
“I grew up thinking chlorine was what everyone smelled all the time,” Woods said. “Growing up in that culture, I didn’t realize until I was out of college and my daughter had started Tiger Sharks (swim club), and I was like a giddy school kid after sitting in that pool for an hour or two or whatever it was. I was like: ‘I really miss this and I’ve missed it a lot.’”
Soon after that experience and about two months after her father died, Woods was excitedly discussing Section 3 performances with her friend and Weedsport varsity boys assistant coach, Jill King, when her husband, Alan Woods, suggested that she started coaching at Pulaski.
Woods ultimately applied for the vacancy and was named head coach for the Blue Devils prior to the start of last year. The pool at Weedsport was named in Gary Griffin’s honor and Woods took time to reflect at his plaque on the wall during a road meet in her first year as a head coach last season.
Woods noted that she was conducting a practice on the third anniversary of her father’s passing.
“Being at the pool made it a little bit easier because it’s one of my happy places, and I know he would be excited, especially now because his granddaughter is back in the water,” Woods said.
Nothing in Woods’ vast background in the sport has prepared her for coaching in the unique circumstances presented by the coronavirus.
The size of the district pool and state COVID-19 guidance restricts the team to 10 swimmers in the water at a time, with two able to safely distance in each lane. Masks are required around the pool deck and surrounding facilities and are stored in a plastic container at the end of each lane.
The team has been split with half participating in pool drills while the others work through dryland exercises to build core strength and flexibility.
Pulaski was undecided entering the break on whether it would travel and host traditional meets or compete virtually as many in Section 3 are opting to do. Spectators will not be allowed for home meets.
“These kids are fantastic, with everything they have had to weather since last March, my biggest goal was that if they were going to let us swim, we would be ready to swim, because they need something,” Woods said. “They need an outlet, so many of them lost their fall sports and many with their winter sport, but they have a great energy.”
