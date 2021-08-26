Paddlefest kayak winner

OSWEGO - Lisa DuBois of Fulton, was the winner of the Paddlefest kayak package valued at over $1,000. Pictured are Dr. Bob Morgan, vice president of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum board of trustees and DuBois. The package was donated in part by Murdock’s Bicycling and Dick’s Sporting Goods. To register for the event visit www.hlwmm.org or call the museum office at 315-342-0480.
