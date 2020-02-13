Pancake breakfast at West Monroe Fire Department

WEST MONROE - The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department will hold its next pancake breakfast at its fire station from 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The menu for the breakfast will consist of pancakes, French toast, sausage, ham, eggs cooked to order, toast, tomato, apple, or orange juice, coffee, tea, hot cocoa or milk.
Prices for the event are: adults $8, senior citizens $7.50, children five through 12 $5.50. Children under five accompanied by an adult are free, and there will also be a special family rate of $25 for two adults and up to four children under 12.
The West Monroe Fire Station is located on County Route 11 two-tenths of a mile north of State Route 49 in West Monroe, and can be found on the web at www.westmonroefire.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.