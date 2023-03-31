Pancake breakfast to benefit library and Bookmobile

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile sponsor the annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon on April 30 at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St.
In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, juice and coffee there will be raffle prizes including a handmade quilt donated by the First United Methodist Church Quilters. Additional prizes include a $100 Lottery board, a $100 gift card to the Red Sun/Port City Café, and a wine and Man in the Moon Candies gift basket.
