NEW HAVEN - The First Congregational Church of New Haven will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Breakfast includes: Pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk.
Cost for adults is $8 and children five and under is $5. Pre-sale tickets are available until Sept. 29 by calling 315-663-8253. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
There will also be a 50/50 to help Army veteran Tim Yablonski who has stage 4 non-alcoholic Cirrhosis of the liver. People can help further by visiting: aliverfortim.com
The church is located at 4270 State Route 104, New Haven.
