OSWEGO COUNTY – Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron of Palermo, charged in the death of their 17-year-old disabled son, were released from the Oswego County Correctional Facility Friday morning on bail or bond, according to Lt. Andrew Bucher of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
The Waldrons were arraigned Thursday evening before Judge Robert Wood in Oswego County CAP Court. Charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, both were remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, with the child’s mother, Lisa, held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond and the child’s step-father Anthony on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
Lt. Bucher could not say whether the Waldrons paid a total of $30,000 in bail or bonded out, which in this case would typically have cost them 10% of the court-ordered bond, meaning $6,000. Bail is returnable upon returning to court. Bond is not.
Their charges came down Wednesday as a result of an almost year-long investigation by police into the May 9, 2021 death of 17-year-old, cerebral palsy-disabled Jordan, Lisa’s son and Anthony’s stepson.
According to police, Oswego County sheriff’s deputies found the boy unresponsive upon answering a call to an address in Palermo. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Post-mortem, the child was found to be severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body.
Over the following months, police say they conducted an extensive investigation that included interviews with the child’s teachers, doctors, parents, and physical and occupational therapists. Past records were obtained from medical institutions, schools, and other agencies involved with the child’s care. A medical examiner’s report was finalized in February that named the manner of death as homicide, caused in part by infection and malnutrition.
Both Waldrons are currently scheduled to appear at 5 p.m. on April 4 in Palermo Town Court.
