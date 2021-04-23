PARISH — Seven seats are up for grabs in the town of Parish 2021 elections, and many may be settled by June.
Primaries are set for June 22. Only two of the seven seats are unopposed, and the other five contested seats are all battles between Republicans. So, the primary will be the deciding race for many of those five.
Some, however, may go on to fight it out in the November election and have ensured their viability by claiming the nomination in two or three parties. Current Code Enforcement Officer James Bernys can afford to lose his Republican primary for superintendent against incumbent Mary Ann Phillips and still appear on the November ballot on the Democratic and Conservative Party lines. In fact, all present incumbent Republicans except for Phillips also will appear in November as Conservatives regardless of the June primary.
Phillips, running for re-election as town supervisor, two town board members, Town Clerk Kelly Reader, and Town Highway Superintendent Craig Petit will face opponents in the June primary election. Tax Collector Kevin Dwyer, and Town Justice Carl Dayger are running unopposed.
Town Board Updates
It seemed things had settled down a bit since Feb. 1 when Phillips hired a new town bookkeeper/payroll clerk after being without one since late September 2020. On Sept. 17 of that year, the board voted to replace the bookkeeper/payroll clerk with a certified public accountant comptroller. The bookkeeper/payroll clerk thereupon quit, leaving Phillips to take on the role until she could find and hire a replacement.
Now the board has voted to replace the payroll clerk portion of the new hire’s job with an outside payroll company. Phillips has refused to do so.
“They (the board) wanted to have, and they voted to hire, a town comptroller (back in September 2020), even though the town of Parish doesn’t qualify for it,” Phillips said. “You have to have a minimum of 40,000 people in order to qualify, or else you’re going to be trying to change town law. It can be done, but it has to go to the voters. I don’t know that anything has been sent to the Board of Elections to have it put on the ballot in November. The board hasn’t asked anything about it, but I did get a new bookkeeper as of Feb. 1. She’s doing both the bookkeeping and the payroll.”
Phillips, as supervisor, has the right to hire a town bookkeeper/payroll clerk and does not need board approval to do so.
Then the board voted, 3-2, to have her hire a payroll company, “and I said I’m not doing it,” she said. “I’m saving the town money by having it done in-house. I’ve got to watch the pennies.”
She said her office still has to do three-quarters of the work on payroll prior to giving the data to a payroll company and questioned why she would hire and pay a company to do so when it can be completely done in-house for less money.
Phillips said the town bought new software in 2019 specifically to do this kind of work. They paid for half of it in 2019 and the other half in 2020. There is a yearly maintenance fee, but, she said, “with the payroll clerk and the cost of the maintenance fee, it’s less money than I had paid for the last payroll company that we had that was only there for six months. So, I don’t understand their (the board’s) justification.”
The board, Phillips said, wants the woman she hired as a bookkeeper/payroll clerk to only do bookkeeping and have nothing to do with payroll. That woman would lose $3,000 a year in salary, to which Phillips said, “The second-last payroll company I had, that did things wrong, cost me over $4,000 for only six months’ work.
“If they can prove to me that it’s going to be cheaper and better for the town, then I’ll look at it. But I know it won’t be,” she said.
The town’s water problems continue. A new proposed water district was solidly rejected two to one by the voters on March 1. Since then, nothing new has been proposed.
“I don’t know where they (the board) stand, what they want to do, if anything,” Phillips said. “I would hope that they’d want to do something.”
She said she hasn’t heard much feedback from the townspeople on the March 1 defeat of the water district.
“I think we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and redefine the lines and see what’s got to be done,” she said, “or possibly, the village do their own thing. The village is the one, I believe, needs it more than the townspeople, but there are townspeople in different areas that don’t have good water, or their well’s dry. So, there are certain areas that need it.”
She said the banks will not write a mortgage for a house with bad water, making it very difficult if you have such a house, to sell it, or if you’re willing to accept such a house, to buy it. “So, people are sort of stuck,” Phillips said.
“I think the board wants to do something. The issue is what, and who are you going to have do it,” she said.
As far as the present plight of those with bad water and her hopes for the future, Phillips said, “I feel bad for those that need it, but there isn’t a lot I can do at this point. I’ve got to have people on the board who are willing to work together.”
And in a few remaining issues of relevance, Phillips noted the highway department building needs some major repairs to the roof. The board wants to borrow $200,000 towards repairing it, but Phillips is hesitant. “We still have a lot of money that we owe,” she said. “We should be paying that off first. But, I do know it does need a roof. If nothing else this year, we’ve got to fix the roof on the highway department ‘cause it leaks so bad. I just don’t know how much they’re going to borrow. If we can control it and say just the roof this year, I think it would be better.”
According to Phillips, the town’s financial situation has improved.
She said she inherited a $215,000 debt when she took office. This year, she said, it will be down to around $90,000.
“The comptroller said, we’re no longer a town of fiscal stress,” Phillips said. “This is what happens when you work hard and control the budget, and try to make sure people stay within their budgets, and do what’s right for the town.”
She’s trying to reinstate publicly-attended meetings but is getting pushback from the village mayor.
“I told our lawyer and I wanted to tell them (the village), I’m not asking permission every month to have our regular town board meeting a public meeting. I said, if COVID gets bad, if it takes a turn for the worse, then sure, we’ll go back to not allowing the people in. But what permission do I have to ask to have the building unlocked so the public can come in?” she asked.
The meetings are still held in the gym and not the much smaller pre-COVID meeting room, actually the town’s courtroom, thereby enabling social distancing. “We won’t have more than 50 people in there,” Phillips said.
And lastly, the town’s moratorium on large-scale commercial solar installations is now incorporated into their new zoning law. If the new zoning law hadn’t just recently passed, the board would have had to pass another six-month moratorium on commercial solar installations to hold the town over until the new zoning law was passed. It was a member of the town’s Planning Board, Phillips said, that alerted the town to the potential problems and expense other towns have been stuck with by commercial solar installations that abandon the town after 20 years, leaving it with the expensive and difficult problem of removing and disposing of the dead solar panels, a form of hazardous waste.
