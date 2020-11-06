Parish board eliminates bookkeeper position, votes to hire comptroller instead

PARISH – On Sept. 17 the Parish town board voted to replace the town bookkeeper/payroll clerk with a town comptroller.
Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips asked the board to delay its vote until more information could be gathered. The board denied that request and voted. Phillips said that vote on a resolution not on the agenda was planned outside a public meeting and is in violation of the state’s public meetings law. Bookkeeper Samantha Spataro interpreted it as a vote of no confidence and virtually a termination of her position and has not returned.
Meanwhile, state law prohibits towns as small as Parish from simply hiring comptrollers. Those, according to the law, are reserved for towns with populations of at least 40,000 people. Parish has 3,000 people. Only if the people of Parish vote to hire a comptroller will the state make an exception. It is unknown when such a referendum will take place. It could be assumed that, at the latest, such a vote would take place a year from now in November 2021.
Until then, the town may find itself in a somewhat precarious financial predicament. Parish is just emerging from a years-long financial disaster. In 2017, the State Comptroller’s Office designated Parish a town in “significant fiscal stress,” assigning it a fiscal stress score of 70. Zero is the best possible score. In 2018, Phillips’ first year in office, that score improved slightly to 66.7. Then Phillips hired Spataro as bookkeeper/payroll clerk, and by 2019 that score had vastly improved to 13.3, at which point the town was no longer considered under fiscal stress by the state.
Phillips vehemently objected to the board’s decision to eliminate Spataro’s $16,000 a year part-time position.
“She did a whole lot for this town,” Phillips said. “I mean, for her to have done what she did with the Office of State Comptrollers to bring us down to a 13.3 from a 66.7, she must be doing something right. There’s no reason for what they (the board) did. It’s just mean and vindictive, and they really hurt her big-time.”
The board has questioned Spataro’s numbers, according to Phillips and Spataro. Phillips attributes the board’s lack of understanding to ignorance.
“They don’t believe her numbers or understand them, because none of them have gone to town councilor board member training,” Phillips said. “It’s two-and-a-half days. The Association of Towns does it, the Office of State Comptrollers does it. These are people who know what’s supposed to be done and how it’s supposed to be done, and they’re there to help you learn that. And not one of the other councilors has been to it. I went to it when I was a councilor, and then I went to the one in January 2018 when I was supervisor for the supervisor’s training. I believe they have it for every elected position that there is. Because the board has not been there, they don’t know how to read my monthly reports. Every question that they could have about finances, whether its revenue or expenditure is in those monthly reports. Every question would be answered if they knew how to read it. So, they don’t know how to get whatever question they have answered, because they don’t know how to understand the reports.”
Phillips has warned the board they don’t know what they’re getting into. She said the board believes it will just be able to tack Spataro’s bookkeeping and payroll duties onto the comptroller’s duties at a price only slightly higher than what the town was paying Spataro. Both Phillips and Spataro say that is a pipe dream, especially in light of the board’s insistence that the comptroller be a CPA (certified public accountant).
Phillips estimates the cost of a comptroller will be in the range of $20,000 to $30,000, not including bookkeeping or payroll. That will cost at least another $16,000 and probably more. Phillips says she has told the board this, “But they don’t believe me,” she said.
“I don’t think that they understand that they are not going to find someone that has more experience than I do that’s willing to do that job for that salary,” Spataro said. “They’re just not. They are not going to find a CPA that is willing to come in and take over a bookkeeping and payroll clerk’s job for that kind of money. CPAs are expensive. CPAs are the ones you hire to do your audit. They’re not going to do the bookkeeping and the payroll as well. I just don’t think the board quite understands all the aspects involved.”
And she doesn’t understand why the board voted to eliminate her job.
“In my opinion, I was an asset to the town,” Spataro said, “and I was willing to help them out. When I was hired in April of 2019, I inherited a mess, an absolute bookkeeping disaster.”
She brought payroll in-house. It had been outsourced to an outside firm.
“I know how to do it,” she said. “I can do it. It’s no problem. It’s much less expensive for the town. It makes more sense to do that sort of thing in-house. So, I did that.”
Municipal accounting is a specialty. It differs from traditional accounting in many ways. Spataro said she has the experience the job requires and said she was willing to answer any questions the board had.
“I’ve worked for a town before (Minetto),” she said. “I’ve worked in an accounting firm. I’ve started a company from the ground up. This job is easy. I don’t have a problem doing this job, and I don’t have a problem answering any of your questions. I’ll go through all the books with you. I’ll explain it all to you anytime. I thought they were fine with me. Nobody ever asked me any questions. Nobody ever came to me and said, ‘Can you show me this, can you explain this to me?’
“Nobody told me they were having a problem with my position,” she continued. “Nobody asked me anything. Nobody said that we’re thinking of replacing the bookkeeper job with a comptroller job. Nothing until they had that meeting and decided that they were going to replace the bookkeeper and the payroll clerk with a comptroller, and they were going to start looking for somebody. So, that was it. The town voted to no longer have my position. So, I cleaned out my desk, and I left.
“They didn’t want me to be there anymore. I don’t believe that it’s anything personal. But, why would I stick around and continue to help them when they have clearly said they don’t want me in the position anymore, that they’re finding someone to replace me? I’m not going to sit around and wait until they say, ‘OK, we no longer need you.’ That’s just insane. I have worked very hard to get the town into a better position. I talked long hours with the (state) Comptroller’s office to better the town’s books.
“The town started to come out of that negative fiscal stress score in 2019, and I guarantee they will for 2020, and it’s getting better and better. And I know, in large part, it’s because of some of the things that I did.”
Furthermore, she said, had she been asked to work for them as a comptroller, she would have agreed.
Town board member Gary Wood did not return calls asking for his opinion on this situation.
Town board member Douglas Jordan could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.