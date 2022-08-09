Parish couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

Two yellow Labs were found during the animal cruelty investigation with porcupine quills in the face/nose/neck and body.

PARISH - On Aug. 7, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 ,from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, for four counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Troopers arrested both LaValley and Barton following an investigation into several dogs at the residence that had porcupine quills in the face/nose/neck and body. During an interview, Barton stated he did not have money to take them to the vet, so he was going to shoot them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.