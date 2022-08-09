Parish couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

PARISH - On Aug. 7, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 ,from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, for four counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Troopers arrested both LaValley and Barton following an investigation into several dogs at the residence that had porcupine quills in the face/nose/neck and body. During an interview, Barton stated he did not have money to take them to the vet, so he was going to shoot them.
Two yellow Labs were hardly able to walk and could not eat or drink. Those two were surrendered by the owner to the SPCA and taken to the Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse for treatment. The veterinarian determined the dog’s porcupine quill wounds were chronic, and both dogs showed signs of emaciation and hyponatremia (level of sodium in blood is low)/hypochloremia (concentration of blood chloride is below the normal range).
LaValley and Barton were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Parish Town Court at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County SPCA, and the town of Parish Dog Control Officer.
