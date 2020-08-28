PARISH – The absurdity and tragedy of this town and village’s water problems boggles the mind, yet town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips remains undeterred.
For more than four years now, residents have lived with water the color of brown paneling, the inability to take a shower every day, laundry limited to two loads a week, and homes burned to the ground for lack of water to put out the fire. That same lack prevents the state from approving the construction of any new senior housing developments and can influence mortgage decisions by banks.
On Nov. 13, 2018 village residents voted two-to-one in favor of a proposed $9.2 million water district that would finally bring them clean water via Onondaga County Water Authority’s (OCWA) lines through Hastings.
The Parish town board voted that proposition down the following Feb. 14 when it would not approve the necessary bond resolution.
And so, the people who didn’t have clean water four years ago, still don’t have it today. And as odd as it may seem, the haves and the have nots can live right across the road from one another, good on one side, brown and possibly arsenic-laced on the other. And that too, has stood in the way of any water project proposed, because being included in the water district means you’ll have to pay your share of the cost of its construction.
“So, the one that has good water doesn’t want the water (project), and the one that has bad water needs the water (project),” Phillips said in a recent interview.
She’s determined to move forward, putting all the convoluted problems and hurdles and misinformation of the past in the past. And a lot of progress has been made.
Key to that progress has been the hiring of a new engineering firm, BCA of Watertown, and the proper application for a number of grants that could have a major impact on the final cost of the project. Previous grant applications were missing required information and were therefore turned down. The town thereupon hired engineering consultants Barton & Loguidice of Liverpool to set things straight, fulfilling the missing requirements, at a cost to the water district’s members of $60,000. This added expense became a rallying cry around the board’s defeat of the $9.2 million bond resolution in February of 2019. And though the water project was defeated, the members of the proposed Water District Number 1 were left stuck with the $60,000 bill.
The legal entanglements involved in bringing the possibility of a water district back to life have been monumental, but they have been accomplished. According to Phillips, only one step remains before a final cost can be calculated and put before the voters again. And that step is nearing completion.
This time around, Parish is applying for both a state and federal grant. Last time, only two state grants were applied for, and the town was found to be ineligible for one of them. That federal grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is considered a Rural Development grant. It requires that all buildings within the proposed Water District Number 1 be assessed a certain number, bureaucratically called EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Unit), according to their water usage. Each house counts as one EDU. Commercial establishments are rated according to size. Apartment buildings and schools will be rated accordingly. This was done in the first attempt at a water district but not according to USDA standards. So, it is all being done again.
Buildings, especially commercial buildings, within the proposed water district are being reassessed, and the number of EDUs they were originally assessed is being corrected if necessary. BCA will then check these new numbers to make sure they are correct according to USDA standards.
The more total EDUs within the water district, the lower the price of water will be to the individual homeowner, and Phillips expects the number of EDUs will go up in this new count. However, there’s another part to this equation that will make an important difference too. Phillips expects the final cost of the project to go up over the original $9.2 million approved by the Nov. 13, 2018 referendum, and so, she predicts the final cost to the members of the water district to go up accordingly.
“In order for us to move forward,” Phillips said, “we have to have a new public hearing, because the cost of this project has changed. The dollar amount of the original plan was low compared to what it is today. So, in order to come up with that final dollar amount, and the people in Water District Number 1 to be able to vote on what is the correct amount (cost to them) per EDU, we have to get these EDUs counted. I believe the number of EDUs we had is probably going to increase, which means the cost of each EDU will be less than it was, but it’s not going to be less overall because the cost of the project has gone up.”
And just to add a little more confusion into the present mix, the fact that the water district is anticipated to cost more than was projected a number of years ago, the grants Parish is now applying for from the state, known as WIIA (Water Infrastructure Improvement Act) grants should also increase, thereby bringing the cost to the water district members down. When the project cost was $9.2 million, the WIIA grant maximum was $3 million. That should now go up. Additionally, Phillips said, the town is looking into other grants that could bring the final cost down further. So, as of right now, it’s rather hard to say exactly what the final cost to residents within the water district will be.
The results of all this figuring will matter for 30 to 38 years depending on the length of the loan financing for the project. But once it’s all figured, the voters will finally, once again, have their say.
“We will have a new referendum vote, once we have a public hearing, once we get all this correct information finalized to make sure the people know exactly how much this is going to cost them if they want the water project,” Phillips said.
“If they can afford it, I’m sure they’ll do it,” Phillips continued. “Trust me, we need water in this town and village bad. But I can’t saddle people who can’t afford it. I can’t in good conscience do that.”
The Parish town board will once again have to approve the results of the next referendum. Gary Wood is a member of that board and supports the creation of the water district.
“The people in the town need water,” Wood said. “They definitely need water. That’s for sure. I’m trying to get it to them the best way and the cheapest way possible. That’s our goal.”
Wood said he has good water where he lives, “but there’s a lot of people in this town that don’t,” he said, “and I really feel for them. I can’t imagine living without water you can take a clean shower in or a drink of. It’s got to be terrible. It’s our job to do what we can do to help our residents.”
