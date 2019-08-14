Parish library receives state money for construction project

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Parish Public Library will be able to move forward with its expansion now that its state grant application has been approved.
State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie, said Aug. 6 that eight libraries in her senate district will receive $527,818 in public library construction funds to make upgrades to their facilities.
Parish is receiving $237,875 to begin construction this fall on an addition to the library of about 1,600 square feet. The addition will include more space for collections, programming space, a community meeting room and make the library fully accessible to area residents, said Karen Oakes, a member of the library’s board of trustees.
“The construction project will greatly enhance what Parish Public Library can provide to all of its patrons — a community meeting room, dedicated programming space, full accessibility, and expanded space for our growing collections. We’re excited to offer our valued community even more,” said Board of Trustees President Julie Migdal-Holland.
She said coupled with a grant from the Shineman Foundation and the library’s ongoing capital campaign, these state funds will bring Parish Public Library into the 21st century.
The library expects to complete the construction project by 2021, in time to prepare for the library’s upcoming centennial celebration. The library is working with Aubertine and Currier Architects of Watertown.
“Local libraries are an essential part of communities across our region,” said Ritchie. “In addition to books, they also provide educational materials, resources for job seekers, community events and so much more.”
“As our libraries begin to age, it’s critically important that we provide them with the support necessary to maintain their facilities and meet the growing needs of patrons,” Ritchie said. “I am excited to see how libraries throughout Central and Northern New York utilize these funds to enhance the very important services they provide to people of all ages.”
The Fulton Public Library also is receiving $26,030 in this state grant.
