Parish Public Library breaks ground for expansion project

PARISH - The board of trustees of Parish Public Library announced the start of construction on a multi-phase project that will nearly double the size of the library. The project will be completed in 2021.
Board of trustees president, Julie Migdal-Holland, explained, “The construction project will allow the library to serve all of its constituents with the addition of a community meeting room, dedicated programming space, full accessibility for people with disabilities, and expanded space for our growing collections. We’re excited to offer our valued community even more opportunities and services.”
The project is funded by grants from New York state, the Shineman Foundation, the John Ben Snow Foundation and private donors. There is an ongoing capital campaign to raise money for the final phase of the project. See the library’s website for more details, parishpubliclibrary.org
The library expects to complete the project in 2021, in time to prepare for the library’s upcoming centennial celebration. The library is working with Aubertine and Currier Architects out of Watertown and Continental Construction out of Gouverneur.
