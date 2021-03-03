Parish rejects water district

PARISH — Water district number one, nine years in the making, was rejected March 1 by residents here two-to-one, a stunning reversal of an overwhelming vote in its favor by that same margin over two years ago.
The town board overturned that 2018 vote, and the town and village were left with hit-or-miss well water, often perfectly fine on one side of the road and totally undrinkable and brown on the other.
Of 188 people who voted in person, along with nine absentees who voted by mail, 66 voted yes while 131 voted no.
“The people have spoken,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips said after the vote. “Apparently they don’t want it. This town is not going to grow without water. I just feel bad, because I know there’s people that need it, and unfortunately, two to one said no.”
What next? “I don’t really know,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be up to the board. Are we going to look at a different way for another water district? The village needs it more than anybody else. I’ve seen the brown water. I’d like to start up with another water district two. You can’t call it water district one. They already voted that down. You’ve got to change the lines, adding to it or taking from it and go from there.”
It’s very hard at this time to say exactly why the vote went the way it did. After the 2018 vote was overturned by the town board, Phillips started over with new engineers and an overall much more experienced and professional group of water experts. The cost of the project increased considerably and was set to cost residents about $200 more per household per year for a total of $903.
But whether it was the money that was the deciding factor or just something else is hard to say right now. Phillips singled out the school district as a possibility. It came out strongly against the new water district in a postcard mailed out and received throughout the town and village the Saturday before the Monday, March 1 vote. That postcard detailed the history of the school district’s rather contentious involvement with water district one.
Two different engineers figured up what it would cost the school district to join the water district, one in 2018 and the other in 2020. Their estimates were almost identical, but their final totals were worlds apart.
The 2018 engineer, convinced the water district had a much better chance of obtaining grants if the school were part of it, negotiated the school’s cost down to a fraction of the 2020 engineer’s on the condition the school district agree to join. The 2020 engineer made no such concession. The annual cost to the school district according to the 2018 engineer’s revised figures would have been $4,000. The annual cost according to the 2020 engineer’s unrevised evaluation would have been $50,000 for 38 years.
Both prices assume the schools district would join the water district but not actually use the water. A few years ago, the school district invested $510,000 in its own water system, based on well water, for which it also pays $12,500 per year in maintenance, and it clearly said in its postcard, “The district has no interest at this time in using Water District -1 as our water source. We have a well-run municipal water plant that has been fully paid for.”
Phillips blasted the school district for putting out their postcard just days before the vote, leaving no time for a response.
“That’s a real political move,” she said. “They sent this postcard out Saturday so nobody could address what they said before the vote. It’s a real sneaky maneuver. Did that deter people?” she asked. “I don’t know. I have no idea. But if I have any say in it this time, there’s no way on this God’s earth I’m going to include the school district.” Phillips said had she known the school district did not want to be part of the water district, she would have recommended excluding it in the first place.
The cost to the average Parish household of $903 per year could have gone down, according to Phillips, if the town were awarded more grants, something Phillips intended to apply for once the district was approved by the voters. But that approval must come first, and now that the water district has been voted down, additional new funds cannot be granted.
Phillips does not expect the town board will overturn the residents’ vote as it did in 2018. “I think they were bent on if the people want it, then we’re going to give it to them,” she said, “but if they say no, we’re not going to do it ourselves.”
