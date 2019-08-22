PARISH - Residents of the town of Parish will decide in November whether to increase the length of term for town supervisor and town clerk from two to four years.
The town board decided Aug. 15 to put the issue on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election. Right now, the town clerk and supervisor serve for two years before coming up for election again.
Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips wanted the measure to go to residents for a vote because she believes it takes two years or more to learn all that is needed to do the jobs.
“There’s a lot you have to learn, a lot of training you have to go to and a lot of responsibility,” she told the board.
If voters approve the increase, it would take effect Jan. 1. The supervisor and town clerk positions are up for election on Nov. 5.
Town board members were a little reluctant to agree to put it on the ballot in the fall. Councilman Douglas Jordan said the board had already decided at a previous meeting not to put it on the ballot. Councilmen John Horning and G. Richard Horning said the issue has been on the ballot in the past and has always been voted down.
Phillips said in years it was voted down, there were more than just two positions being decided. This year, the ballot would increase the terms for only supervisor and town clerk.
“It has been shot down a couple of times before and even with it just being two positions,” G. Richard Horning said.
Councilmen John Dunham and Jordan voted against putting the issue on the ballot while the two Hornings and Phillips voted to put it on the ballot.
Parish residents will have to be sure not to confuse this ballot item with another similar one to appear in November.
The Oswego County Legislature voted in July to put on the Nov. 5 ballot a measure to increase the length of term for county legislators from two years to four years.
The vote to put it on the ballot was split by party lines — 18 Republicans voted for the law and five Democrats voted against it. Two Republican legislators, Roy Reehil, R-Cleveland, and Shane Broadwell, R-Scriba, were absent from that vote.
Democrats said at that July 25 meeting that they weren’t against putting the issue on the ballot for a public vote. They didn’t like the working of the referendum.
Democrats wanted more than just an increase in the length of term — they also wanted term limits and a reduction of the number of legislators on the legislature.
Republicans wanted the increase in legislator terms because they also believe it takes a while to learn the legislator job. They also said that with recent changes to election law, taking around petitions and campaigning for the next term begins just 13 months after an election, which doesn’t leave much time for a new legislator to get his or her feet wet in the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.